Damar Hamlin is going to play football again, says the NFL players’ union doctor





Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose collapse on the field sent shockwaves throughout the sport, will return to playing professional football, a doctor close to the player said Wednesday. Dr. NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer told SiriusXM’s show Heart to Heart that he has no doubt that Hamlin will put on his cleats and be back on the roster. I don’t want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you, I guarantee you… that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again, Mayer told the show. A representative for Hamlin could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday, and Hamlin has not spoken publicly about a return to the field since he went into cardiac arrest last month and was resuscitated on the field. Hamlin and the Bills were playing on Monday Night Football in Cincinnati on January 2 when he appeared to make a routine tackle. Damar Hamlin received a community service award on Wednesday at Phoenix, the site of Sunday’s Super Bowl. Mike Stewart/AP Hamlin, one sophomore Pitt defensive backgot up from the tackle and then seemed to go limp and fall backwards. Hamlin may have experienced commotio cordis, a rare phenomenon in which a blunt force to the chest can cause a healthy heart to stop beating during a narrow window of the cardiac cycle. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on January 9 to receive treatment closer to home at Buffalo General Medical Center before being discharged there on January 11. He attended the Bills’ final game of the season, a January 22 playoff loss to the Bengals. On Wednesday, he accepted an award in Phoenix, the site of Sunday’s Super Bowl game, to recognize his services to his community. One of my favorite quotes: It’s a blessing to be a blessing, Hamlin said as he accepted the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award with his parents by his side. With that being said, I intend never to take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to make a difference in the community I come from as well as in communities around the world. Hamlin had a toy fundraiser that people donated money to after his collapse on the field. Chasing Ms has since raised over $9 million.

Kate Distler contributed

