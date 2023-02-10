King, Feuer and CMU Hockey





GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) – 40 days, such a big break the Colorado Mesa University Hockey Team has had in the middle of their season. Despite an up and down return, the team just completed an impressive homestand. The Mavs defeated Western Colorado 24-1 in two games for the home fans in Grand Junction. The break really, it catches up with you quickly. And once you’re back on the ice, it’s kind of humbling. Those first few steps really hit you. But actually we play for the home crowd. We love seeing the fans here, the nervous system is really wiped out by it. But the adrenaline is pumping. And that’s what we’re looking for, said junior defenseman Logan Feuer. We really like the support and nothing fires us up like a full house here. So it’s great. And not only that, but it also shows that the sport of hockey is growing a little bit, junior defenseman Brendan King said. The team says playing to such an enthusiastic home crowd only proves how the sport of hockey has had an avalanche of fan interest in the state of Colorado recently. It just makes us think that people want to come and see us play. It makes us feel good about ourselves. And let us know that hockey has grown in the community, Feuer said. Despite the huge fan interest, according to Feuer, many new fans may still not know what it’s like to grow up playing hockey. I think a lot of people don’t know what levels you are when you grow up. When you start out you’re in U8s and then squirts and then peewees and then bantams, midgets and then you’re in juniors, high school, college. I think it always makes some people laugh when you see little kids on the ice and call them squirt, it just makes people giggle, Leuer said. The next few CMU games are going to be big, taking on Colorado College at home, with the first game starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

