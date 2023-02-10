Duke ready for Tiger Paw Invitational, Music City Challenge





DURHAM The Blue Devils will split into two groups this weekend as several members of the Duke track & field team head to Nashville, Tenn. . Both meetings are scheduled for February 10-11. WHAT TO KNOW The Duke women have moved up to No. 16 in the USTFCCCA rankings and boast the No. 3 pentathlon unit along with the No. 6 800m squad in the #EventSquad rankings.

Duke has rewritten the record book through six encounters this season, breaking eight school records and posting 28 top-five program marks.

sophomore Amina Maatug is the reigning ACC Women's Track Performer of the Week, following a record-breaking performance at last weekend's JDL Camel City Invite that saw Maatoug earn her second individual and third overall school record of the year.

is the reigning ACC Women’s Track Performer of the Week, following a record-breaking performance at last weekend’s JDL Camel City Invite that saw Maatoug earn her second individual and third overall school record of the year. After breaking the program record in the women’s 3,000 m to open the indoor season and helping the women’s medley relay team dismantle the 10-year-old school record in the DMR at the Hokie Invitational, Maatoug clocked a final time of 4: 32.54 to finish second,

Her time, currently ranked seventh nationally, broke the Camel City Invite collegiate record at the event, while also bettering the previous 12-year-old Duke record set by Kate Van Buskirk in 2011.

Maatoug is the second Blue Devil this season to earn a weekly conference honor by joining a graduate student Isabel Wakefield who was named ACC Women’s Field Performer of the Week on January 24. TIGER PAW INVITE MEASURING INFO Dukes features 35 athletes competing in 21 different athletic events.

Live results are delivered through AthleticLive here as the encounter is streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) Day 1 (Fri) | Day 2 (Sat) FRIDAY SCHEDULE SATURDAY SCHEDULE Field 11 a.m. M. Weight throw

12 hours W. Long Jump / W. Pole Vault (Elite)

1:00 PM W. Weight Throw

3 p.m. M. Long Jump

4:00 PM W. Weight Toss (Invitation) Track 12 hours W. 60m hurdles (qualifying)

12:30 M. 60m hurdles (qualification)

13:20 W. 60m (qualification)

15:45 W. 400m

16:40 M. 400m Field 10 a.m. W. Shot Put, W. High Jump, M. Triple Jump, M. Pole Vault

13.00 W. Triple jump

1:30 p.m. M. High Jump Track 12 hours W. 800m

12:40 W. 200m

2pm M. 200m

3:35 pm W. 4x400m relay MUSIC CITY CHALLENGE MEET INFO The Blue Devils are represented by 22 athletes in eight different events.

Live results are delivered via PTImen here and the meeting will be streamed live on SEC Network+ (SECN+) Day 1 (Fri) | Day 2 (Sat) Friday schedule Program Saturday 5 p.m. W. Mile

5:40 PM M Mile

19:25 W. 5,000 m (Section 1)

7:45 PM M. 5,000 m (Section 1) 14:40 W. 800m

14:55 M. 800m

15:10 W. 3,000m

3:35 PM M. 3,000 meters *all times listed are Eastern Time LAST TIME OFF Participating in the JDL Camel City Invite last weekend, the Blue Devils broke one school record, earned three top-five program marks and won two events.

In addition to Maatoug’s record achievements (mentioned above) in the women’s mile, Duke achieved victories in the men’s and women’s pole vault.

Graduated student Tyler Hrbek captured the first win for the Blue Devils, conquering all three heights on his first attempt, before finishing at a final height of 16-4.75 feet (5.00 m) to put himself atop the 17-man field places.

captured the first win for the Blue Devils, conquering all three heights on his first attempt, before finishing at a final height of 16-4.75 feet (5.00 m) to put himself atop the 17-man field places. On the women’s side, the Blue Devils completed the pole vault as the 17th ranked Duke women won the women’s event after a senior personal best Brynn King .

. King improved on her previous best mark, achieved at the Hokie Invitational, by hitting 4.25 m (13-11.25), placing fourth all-time on the Duke charts.

Graduated student Isabel Wakefield tied her personal best and No. 2 Duke 60m hurdles time of 8.15 seconds in the prelims, booking her ticket to the next round in the process. In the final, Wakefield clocked 8.25 seconds to finish second, finishing 0.06 seconds behind former Blue Devil Cha’Mia Rothwell .

tied her personal best and No. 2 Duke 60m hurdles time of 8.15 seconds in the prelims, booking her ticket to the next round in the process. In the final, Wakefield clocked 8.25 seconds to finish second, finishing 0.06 seconds behind former Blue Devil . sophomore Paige Summers also had a strong showing for the Blue Devils in the women’s pole vault as the sophomore tied her personal best of 13–5.25 feet (4.10 m) to finish second.

also had a strong showing for the Blue Devils in the women’s pole vault as the sophomore tied her personal best of 13–5.25 feet (4.10 m) to finish second. For the full recap of the weekend: Day 1 | Day 2 NEXT ONE Duke has a split roster for the second week in a row as the Blue Devils close out the regular indoor season at the JDL DML Invite in Winston-Salem, NC, and the Virginia Tech Challenge in Blacksburg, Virginia. Both meetings are scheduled for February 17. -18. To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and track & field, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC.” #Good week

