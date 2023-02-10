Live stream India vs Australia: how to watch 1st Test cricket online from anywhere





Watch a live stream of the first test between India and Australia You can watch the India vs Australia first test on Star Sports Select 1 or via Disney Plus Hotstar in India. Fans in Australia can tune in on Fox Cricket and through a free trial of Kayo Sports. In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport and viewers in the US will be able to watch a live stream between India and Australia on ESPN Plus and Willow TV. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch India vs Australia can be found below. Swipe to scroll horizontally India vs Australia 1st Test: Preview Winning a test series over India has become the equivalent of conquering Everest for the Australian cricket team, and Pat Cummins would go down in Australian tradition if he succeeds. Securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India would make the achievement doubly impressive. The Men in Blue have won the last three Test series these two sides have played, the most recent of which is one of the most notable. India had to overcome adversity after adversity to stay in the game. The fact that they finally won it further fueled the legend surrounding this greatest cricketing country. Australia enters the series as the top-ranked Test team in the world and a near shoo-in for the final of the World Test Championship, to be played in June. They are missing star bowler Josh Hazlewood with an Achilles tendon problem, although their injury problems pale in comparison to India’s. Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are just a few of their automatic first picks out of action, but the excitement around Shubman Gill is so great that those absentees could soon be forgotten. Can India’s new superstar translate his sparkling white ball form to the biggest stage? Rohit Sharma’s men are currently second in the World Test Championship standings, but will not play after this series, with Sri Lanka within striking distance. Read on as we explain how to watch a live stream of the India vs Australia first test and watch each session online from wherever you are. 1st Test: Feb 9-13 – New VCA Stadium, Nagpur – 9:30am IST / 3:00pm AEDT

Feb 9-13 – New VCA Stadium, Nagpur – 9:30am IST / 3:00pm AEDT 2nd Test: February 17-21 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – 9:30am IST / 3:00pm AEDT

February 17-21 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – 9:30am IST / 3:00pm AEDT 3rd Test: March 1-5 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala until 9:30am IST / 3:00pm AEDT

March 1-5 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala until 9:30am IST / 3:00pm AEDT 4th Test: March 9-13 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad until 9:30am IST / 3:00pm AEDT How to watch India vs Australia in Australia for FREE How to watch India vs Australia Test cricket from outside your country If you’re currently abroad and struggling to tap into your usual Test Cricket coverage, you’ll want a VPN. This helps you get around the geo-blocking that prevents you from watching a live stream between India and Australia in certain parts of the world. They are a handy way around this problem, they are cheap and also easy to set up. Here’s how it’s done. Use a VPN to watch India vs Australia from anywhere How to watch India vs Australia: live stream Test cricket in India How to watch India vs Australia 1st Test: live stream cricket in UK How to watch India vs Australia: live stream 1st Test in New Zealand Live Stream India vs Australia: Where To Watch Test Cricket In USA Compare the best overall VPN services by price:

