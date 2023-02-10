Formed, Dilling Go 1-2 in SJN GS Race





NETHERLANDS, Colo. Philip Forejtek became the fifth different member of the Colorado Buffaloes Ski Team to win a race in 2023, doing so in dominant fashion here Thursday at Eldora Mountain Resort as Buffs was able to maintain the lead the Nordic teams built last week in CU’s own Spencer James Nelson Memorial Invitational. Forejtek was joined on stage by Jacob Dillen as the two earned podium finishes for the second day in a row, effectively a 1-2 finish for the Buffs. Emma Hammergaard missed out on a podium on the women’s side by two hundredths of a second and placed fourth to lead the CU women. The Nordic teams built a 57-point lead over Utah last week at Steamboat Springs, and the Buffs currently hold a 50-point lead over the Utes with just two races left on Friday. The Utes defeated the Buffs by 21 points in the women’s race to cut the Buffs’ lead to 36, but the men’s team then took 14 points over Utah to cut the lead to 50, 522-472. Denver is third with 398 points, 124 behind the Buffaloes, with Montana State (371) and Alaska Anchorage (280) rounding out the top five. Forejtek picked up his fifth career win and also set a new standard for men’s alpine skiers in Colorado with his 28th career top five finish, breaking a record set by the great Frank Brown in 1959 some 64 years ago . Forejtek and Dilling were tied 1-2 after the first run and Forejtek tied after that Alex Birkner for the fastest second run. That time enabled Forejtek to win the race by half a second over Dilling, and allow Birkner, who was the first skier down the hill in the second run, to move up from 30th to 13th. Louis Fausa also had a solid race, finishing 10th for his first top 10 of the young season. Jack Reich also had his best race by finishing 20th and earning the first top 20 finish of his CU career. Hammergaard was in third after the first run and despite having the fourth fastest second run she dropped one spot to fourth, missing the podium by two hundredths of a second. Elena Exenberger had a consistent 17th place in both runs to finish 16th, and Kaitlyn Harris was Buffs’ third team scorer at 19th and moved up four places based on the 14th-fastest second run. WHAT IT MEANS The Buffs once again proved they have multiple threats in alpine to not only finish in the top 10, but also win races. With Forejtek and Dilling both taking wins over the past two days, and Hammergaard himself coming close to another podium. The depth is also visible, with three men finishing in the top 10 and five in the top 20 and three women finishing in the top 20. NEXT ONE There are a few busy days ahead of us as the CU Invitational and the entire DU Invitational wrap up. Alpine teams will be in Eldora on Friday for another day of racing to wrap up the CU meeting, while the Scandinavian teams open DU Invitational races at Maloit Park. On Saturday, the alpine teams will open the DU Invitational as the Nordic teams finish it off, and on Sunday, the DU meeting will wrap up on the alpine side. TEAM NOTES The Buffs scored 162 points on the day, 98 in the men’s and 64 in the women’s. Only Utah scored more, coming out with 169 on the day.

The Buffs led the CU Invitational by 50 points over Utah and extended their lead over third place Denver to 124 points, beating the Pioneers by 40 points in the two races.

Hammergaard (31 points), Exenberger (17) and Harsch (16) scored for the women’s team and Forejtek (40), Dilling (37) and Fausa (21) for the men’s team.

Forejtek lists the Buffs with five skiers who have won a race this season Hannah Abrahamson , Magnus Boo , Anna Maria Dietz and Dill. It is the most individual skiers to win a race in a season since 2019, when Alvar Alev, Hedda Baangman, Erik Dengerud, Anne-Siri Lervik, Mikaela Tommy and Joey Young all won at least one race. ALPINE NOTES FOR WOMEN Finishing fourth, Hammergaard has now finished in the top 10 in all four races this year, and it’s her second top five, along with a third-place finish in the GS class at Montana State. She now has two top five finishes in a row after one such performance in her first 41 career races. She now has 19 top 10 finishes in 35 races.

Exenberger finished 16th and had top 20 finishes in all 12 races she had completed in her career, out of 16 starts.

Harsch finished 19th, her second top 20 of the season and 26th of her career, 11th in GS races. She has now started 48 career races and finished 37.

Cleo Brown finished 27th for the Buffalos. ALPINE NOTES FOR MEN Forejtek picked up his fifth collegiate victory on Thursday by winning both runs. He becomes the 18th men’s alpine skier in CU history to win five or more races in a career. It is his 21st career podium appearance, tied for 14th in CU history, tied for ninth by men’s skiers and he is now second among men’s alpine skiers with Niklas Scherrer 1981-83), behind only Frank Brown’s 23 of 1957- 59. It is his 28th career top five performance, setting a new alpine men’s CU score, breaking the tie with Brown. He is now tied for 11th overall in CU history and tied for eighth in men’s skiing. Brown’s record stood for 64 years. Brown achieved 53 overall top five finishes in his 4-way career, 27 of them in alpine races. It is his 34th career top 10 finish, tied for 20th in CU history, tied for 11th for men’s skiers and he is now second only for men’s alpine skiers, behind only Frederik Zimmer (36, 1987 -90).

Dilling finished second on Thursday after winning Wednesday’s race. He has now finished all 18 of his career races with 14 in the top 10, six in the top five and four podium finishes. Three of his four stage appearances have had some this season.

Fausa finished 10th and moved up eight places thanks to the ninth-fastest second run, his best finish of the young season. He now has eight career top 10 finishes.

Birkner finished 13th, the best finish of his season and the second best of his career (12th in the 2021 DU Invitational GS). He has now completed 33 of 38 career races with 15 top 20 performances.

Reich finished 20th for the best finish of his young CU career and first top 20 finish. He has steadily improved in every race, finishing 40th in his first race in a CU uniform, then taking 29th, 27th before cracking the top 20 on Thursday.

Pursue Seymour finished 33rd and Sebastian Kohlhofer did not complete the second run. SPENCER JAMES NELSON MEMORIAL CU INVITATION TEAM RESULTS (up to and including 6 out of 8 races)1. Colorado 522; 2.Utah 472; 3.Denver 398; 4. State of Montana 371; 5.Alaska Anchorage 280; 6.Alaska Fairbanks 231; 7. Westminster 131; 8.Nevada 58; 9. 51 Colorado Mountain; 10.Wyoming 30. GIANT SLALOM FOR WOMEN (39 collegiate finishers)1. Sarah Rask, DU, 1:44.92; 2. Madison Hoffman, UU, 1:45.85; 3. Evelina Fredricsson, WMC, 1:46.32; 4. Emma Hammergaard , CU, 1:46.34; 5. Claire Timmermann, UU, 1:46.73; 6. Nora Brand, DU, 1:46.84; 7. Ashley Alexander, UAA, 1:47.03; 8. Kristine Bekkestad, MSU, 1:47.04; 9. Ainsley Proffitt, UAA, 1:47.23; 10. Denise Dingsleder, WMC, 1:47.31. Other CU finishers: 16. Elena Exenberger , 1:48.01; 19. Kaitlyn Harris , 1:48.22; 27. Cleo Brown 1:50.28. MEN’S GIANT SLALOM (38 collegiate finishers)1. Philip Forejtek , CU, 1:38.90; 2. Jacob Dillen , CU, 1:39.40; 3. Gustav Vollo, UU, 1:39.50; 4. Wilhelm Normanseth, UU, 1:39.68; 5. Riley Seger, MSU, 1:39.75; 6. Gianluca Boehm, MSU, 1:40.13; 7. Simon Fournier, DU, 1:40.14; 8. Mikkel Solbakken, WMC, 1:40.37; 9. Matthew Macaluso, CMC, 1:40.42; 10. Louis Fausa , CU, 1:40.44. Other CU finishers: 13. Alex Birkner , 1:40.51; 20. Jack Reich , 1:41.73; 33. Pursue Seymour , 1:43.91. Second run not completed: Sebastian Kohlhofer .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2023/2/9/skiing-forejtek-dilling-go-1-2-in-sjn-gs-race.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos