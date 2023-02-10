‘Speaking of manipulated pitch…’: Rohit shuts down ex-Australian players, media | Cricket





The mind games and the war of words are well and truly underway. There were talks around the Australian media’s Indian fields and a few of their former cricketers before the Pat Cummins-led side arrived in India for the four-game Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but at the hosts’ end it was more or less quiet. Things took a dramatic turn on Tuesday after pictures of the Nagpur field went viral on social media. The curator’s selective treatment of the watering and rolling of different areas of the pitch at varying intensities drew sharp criticism from former Australian cricketers such as Jason Gillespie and Simon O’Donnell, who demanded ICC intervention. The Indian experts joined the debate led by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who asked the visitors not to write about the pitches before the start of the series. Now India captain Rohit Sharma has also had his say on the allegation of falsified pitches from the Australian media. During the pre-match press conference, India’s captain and opener urged the fans and media to focus on cricket rather than worry too much about the nature of the pitch. “Speaking of engineered pitches I just feel like I need to focus on the cricket being played over the next five days and not worry too much about the pitch. The last series we played here was said a lot about the fields.”. After all, the 22 guys out there are all quality players. So don’t worry about how the fields will be, how much it will turn, how much will it seam. Just come out and play good cricket, win the game is that easy,” Rohit said on Wednesday. India’s captain suggested that the Indian camp expect spin conditions, and the skipper of both teams could try different things and switch bowlers accordingly. “It’s important to have a plan and come up with a way. Everyone has a different method. Some like to sweep, some back, some hit over the bowler’s head. You have to rotate the stroke and sometimes you have to counter-attacking. The captains would of course try different things and change fields and bowlers. So you have to plan and play accordingly,” added Rohit. When asked about the selection headache India is facing before the start of the first test, Rohit said it is a hard choice to pick an XI but they will adopt the Horses for Courses model. “It’s tough. The guys are in good shape, they’re aiming for a place and doing really well, and it’s hard to leave some of them out.” Rohit said it’s a good sign that players are performing well and that all options are open as different pitches require different skills. “But overall it’s a good sign that all the guys are performing well and have a chance of being selected. But we will look at the conditions and choose teams accordingly. Different fields need different skills. The message is clear, we would take horses.” for courses and all options are open,” the India captain said.

