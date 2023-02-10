Georgia spent $4.5 million on college football recruiting last year

Georgian football recruits at an elite level and the athletic department spares no expense for the two-time national champion.

The Bulldogs spent just over $4.5 million on football recruiting during the school’s 2022 fiscal year, according to an NCAA financial report that the athletic department provided Wednesday to the Athens Banner-Heraldin in response to an open records request.

No other program at a Power Five public school has yet come close to that number for 2022.

Texas A&M is No. 2 with $2.98 million and Tennessee is No. 3 with $2.92 million, followed by Texas with $2.44 million and Alabama with $2.32 million, according to documents obtained by the USA TODAY Network in collaboration with the Knight-Newhouse Data project at Syracuse University.

At $2.24 million (or less than half of Georgia’s total), Michigan is the only other school to report spending over $1.85 million.

Clemson and Oklahoma, consistently two of the top football recruiting lenders, have not yet released their financial reports to the USA TODAY Network. Neither Virginia Tech nor California.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks was not immediately available to comment on football recruiting spending.

What counts as recruiting expenses?

The recruiting cost totals in the latest NCAA reports cover transportation, lodging, and meals for recruits and school staff on official and unofficial visits during a time period that is unheard of for most schools., covered from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. It also includes telephone charges and shipping costs for pursuing recruits and the value of vehicles and aircraft owned by schools or used by the school for recruiting purposes.

The 2022 fiscal year was a cycle for a Georgia recruiting class that signed largely in December 2021 that ranked No. 3 in the nation, and the spring recruiting period helped lay the foundations for a No. 2 national class that nearly was completed in December 2022.

Varying accounting systems of athletic departments and/or universities may lead to a lack of uniformity in how these numbers are compiled for the NCAA’s reports, but it is unlikely to bridge the gap between Georgia and other countries. Power Five publicschools.

Georgia consistently leads the way

This is not a one-off.

In each of the last four recruiting cycles with no COVID impact, Georgia has spent the most money on public school football recruiting. However, the previous biggest gap between the Bulldogs and the No. 2 school was the $1.04 million bet between Georgia and Alabama in 2019.

In 2022, Georgia reported that it had spent a total of just under $6.3 million on recruiting for all of its athletic programs, including $515,000 on men’s basketball; $326,000 in women’s basketball and $127,000 in women’s gymnastics.

Soccer coach Kirby Smart has signed seven consecutive top three recruiting leagues in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Smart set the tone for his aggressive recruiting approach when Georgia spent $342,118 from December 7, 2015 to January 29, 2016 after being hired on air and helicopter charters that have come to be known as the Kirby Copter.

Georgia staffers traveled on some 140 charter flights totaling $850,610 through Georgia Jet and Atlanta Air Charter during fiscal year 2019, when the school spent nearly $3.7 million on football recruiting. Another $83,260 was spent on helicopters.

“Time to go slow doesn’t work,” Smart said in 2016. “We had to get to a lot of places in a short amount of time. We want to use every advantage we can to try and see as many kids as you can. That was basically the target there.”

Georgia had 15 five-star recruits on the 2022 roster and 48 four-star, ranked only below the Crimson Tide in the 247Sports talent composite.

Guys, if you don’t recruit, there’s no coach that can top recruit, Smart said after beating Florida in 2021. I don’t care who you are. My family sacrifices so that I can spend time with other people’s families so that we have good players. It’s 25 percent evaluation, it’s 50 percent recruiting, and another 25 percent coaching. But if you don’t recruit guys, you don’t stand a chance.

Staff recruitment is increasing

Paying coaching staff and football support staff can also play a big role in recruiting success.

Florida has strengthened its football support staff under coach Billy Napier. It spent $1.64 million on football recruiting in 2022, up from $1.27 million in 2019. Total football support staff salaries for 2022 were $7.3 million; the previous high for this category was $4.7 million in 2018.

Georgia listed 73 people in its football support staff in the media guide for the College Football Playoff national championship. Of them, six had recruiting in their titles.

Not listed are other recruiting staff who help keep the talent acquisition going.

That operation has come under scrutiny after two recruiting clerks were involved in an early morning car accident on Jan. 15 in a vehicle carrying two football players. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting clerk Chandler LeCroy were killed. Another recruiting clerk, Tory Bowles, was seriously injured while offensive lineman Warren McClendon suffered minor injuries.

Brooks said the school and Smart are reviewing the football policy to see if changes need to be made. LeCroy was driving an SUV rented by Georgia Athletics, but the school said she was off duty at the time and was not authorized to use the vehicle.

Recruits were in town that weekend for the program’s national championship celebration.