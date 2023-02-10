Spartans set three school records on the second day of the UAA Championships





Case Western Reserve University’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams set three school records Thursday on the second day of the 2023 University Athletic Association Championships hosted by Emory University at the Woodruff PE Center in Atlanta. First the freshman 200 meter freestyle relay Claire Kozma And Eliza Dixon and sophomores Kate Menzer And Gabriella Chambers posted an NCAA B cut time and tied the school record, with a time of 1:34.95. The time matches the times of former Spartans Suhan Mestha, Renee Decker, Daniella Rupert and Caitlyn VonFeldt from the 2019 Midwest Invitational. The Spartans finished fourth in the event. Kozma added an individual fourth in the 50 Free, the best individual performance by a Spartan on the second day. She recorded a time of 23.73 seconds after reaching the A-final with the eighth-best time of 23.91 seconds in the prelims. Chambers, Dixon and sophomores Adrian Camor also reached the final of the event. Chambers placed 10th with a time of 23.80 seconds in the B final, while Dixon and Kamor swam in the C final with Dixon 22nd in 24.37 seconds and Kamor 24th in 24.69 seconds. To close the day, the first year 400 meter medley relay Emil LaCidajunior Ethan Chuangsophomore Jackson Pollardand freshmen Bricklayer Bencurik broke the school record earlier this season by LaSida, Chuang, sophomore Ben Zuoand senior Campbell Patterson at the Magnus Cup. The relay finished in 3:20.47, 0.41 seconds faster than the previous record, and placed sixth. In addition, LaSida opened the relay with a school-record time of 50.34 seconds in the 100-meter backstroke, breaking his own Magnus Cup record of 50.49 seconds. Sophomore diver Abigail Wilkov earned an individual podium finish for CWRU. In the women’s 3 meter dive, she advanced to the final with a score of 428.50 in the prelims, fourth best among the competitors. She finished eighth in the event by scoring 384.95 in the final. sophomore Jocelyn Schechter finished 10th in the event with a prelims mark of 386.00, and junior Rei Miyauchi placed 14th by scoring 371.15 in the prelims. The 400 Medley Relay from Menzer, Chambers and Sophomores Eric Rice And Caroline Schlesmann finished fifth with a time of 3:53.50. Menzer, Rice and Sr Mary Pritchett all points earned for Case Western Reserve in the 200 IM. Menzer finished 15th after hitting the wall in 2:09.84 in the B Final, identical to her time in the preliminaries. Pritchett finished 18th by swimming 2:08.80 in the C-final, with Rice adding a 23rd-place finish with a final time of 2:11.47. She swam the 18th fastest time in the prelims by finishing in 2:09.99. Senior Abbie Halsdorfer placed 20th for CWRU in the 500 Free and finished the C-Final in 5:08.52 after recording the 21st best time in the prelims. The Patterson, Zuo, Pollard, and Freshman Men’s 200 Free Relay Ben Wine guest sixth in 1:23.30. Individually, Patterson, Borvendeg and Zuo all qualified for the finals in the 50 Free. In the B final, Patterson came 13th with a time of 20.90 seconds and Borvendeg finished 15th in 21.13 seconds. Zuo swam in the C-final and recorded a time of 21.26 seconds, placing 22nd. The #15 ranked CWRU women’s swim and dive team is fifth in the team standings with 359 points, and the #15 men’s swim and dive team is sixth with 296 points. The second-ranked Emory women’s team is the leader with two days remaining with 614 points, while the third-ranked University of Chicago men’s team tops the leaderboard with 618 points. The UAA Championships resume tomorrow with prelims for the 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and the men’s 3 meter dive starting at 10 a.m. The finals for those events start at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.case.edu/sports/wswimdive/2022-23/releases/20230209wiyh9k The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos