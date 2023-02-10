Global cricket stars will be part of the new US Pro T20 leagues to be drafted soon





A new T20 cricket league is about to kick off in the US (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via Getty … [+] Pictures) Getty It has been years of work, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic during the weather conditions constant tumult from the National Sports Board, but the long-awaited first professional American T20 cricket competition is about to become a reality. Major League Cricket is played in July at the newly built Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas. The six-team tournament, consisting of 19 games over 17 days, features franchises from Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Seattle and New York City. There’s still an unknown about franchise names, rosters and salary caps, but light will be shed during the competition’s inaugural draft on March 19 at the Space Center Houston, located at the NASA Johnson Space Center. A group, featuring 50 of the best cricketers in the US, will be held before the draft on March 4-16 under the eyes of coaches and scouts from MLC franchises. It offers domestic players a chance to make an impact as they gauge the depth of homegrown talent. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Domestic American cricketers have a chance to impress (Photo by KAUSHAL ADHIKARI/AFP via Getty … [+] Pictures) AFP via Getty Images Major League Cricket will feature many of the best T20 players from around the world in its inaugural season alongside the strongest domestic talent in the United States,” said Justin Geale, MLC’s Tournament Director. We were excited to see the teams take flight after the design event on March 19 at Space Center Houston. The MLC draft will set the teams up for what will be a summer of exciting T20 competition, played at a level never seen before in the United States.” There are many intrigues about which players are lured with a reward that is expected to be in the realm of similar start-ups in the UAE and South Africa. MLC had secured more than $40 million in funding and more than $100 million in handshakes with private investors, including tech giants Microsoft. We want to be competitive and on par with what is the norm for new leagues, MLC co-founder Vijay Srinivasan told me late last year. Our goal is to bring the best players to the US. We need to be competitive with the benchmark outside the Indian Premier League. Plenty of players will be eager to pioneer cricket in the world’s largest sports market ahead of the era-defining 2024 T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean. MLC will, quite strategically, be played at a time of year with no rival T20 leagues, although it is at the height of England’s red ball season. Still, the league is expected to attract many of the high-profile names already firmly on the T20 franchise league circuit, while other star players may also be tempted to become a part of history. Cricket begins to develop in the US (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via Getty Image) Getty For many obvious reasons, the US is seen as a target market for the sports executives where a lot of effort is put into it, even though cricket has long struggled to gain traction in such a competitive sporting landscape. While politics continue to undermine American cricket, it is hoped that MLC will at least spark interest and not just the country’s sizable South Asian emigrant population. It’s a long-term project, but the very first draft will give the feeling that the investment in American cricket is starting to pay off.

