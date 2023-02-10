Hockey with a drawbridge: Welcome to the Saskatchewan rink that went viral

Many of Lang, Sask.’s 200 residents have spent their lives in the shadow of the province’s most famous exports. On the edge of town is a grain elevator, with the former filming location in front Corner gas just up the road in Rouleau, less than an hour from where the beloved Roughriders play, in Regina.

In late January, a series of short videos posted to social media drew international attention to the small prairie town. Suddenly television cameras came out CCTVthe CBC And Global pointed to Lang and all asked the same question: What exactly is that drawbridge doing at the local rink?

Mike Saip, the mayor of the village, couldn’t say for sure. Neither could Ray Beck, whose father used to tell stories about the night it opened over 90 years ago. Rustie Sobchuk loves the place so much that she used it as a backdrop for her engagement photos, and she understands why outsiders can be so curious.

It’s quite magical, she said. And it’s very charming.

Built in 1928, just two decades after the city was founded, the Lang Community Skating Rink is held together by the strength of local volunteers. It has a natural ice surface, with an old-fashioned hand-drawn ice resurfacer and a catwalk where fans stand to watch the action below.

The two long changing rooms are located in the attic, opening onto what has become the rink’s most famous feature: a drawbridge that lowers players from the ceiling to the ice below.

Video of an adult recreational player nearly tumbling down the wooden stairs went viral last month, as did another U9 player carefully descending from the rafters. Some locals say there is never any danger of falling as long as you hold onto the rope handrail on your way down.

It seems that everyone loves the stairs! Our assistant coach has video of the kids going down the drawbridge. pic.twitter.com/beNbSiT7Hc Braden Konschuh (@the_konch) January 29, 2023

“If we had a permanent camera up there, you wouldn’t believe how many people have managed to go down those stairs,” Sobchuk said with a laugh. It is awesome.

An unwritten rule when playing beer league in Lang is that the losing team has to scrape the ice after the game. Half a dozen players grab the scrapers and shovel the surface snow to the window, where the chips are shoveled into the cold prairie air.

Once that job is done, the rink keeper can begin resurfacing the blade. There is no room for a motorized ice resurfacer in the building, so the hot water is transported in a 45 liter drum on wheels and then spread over the ice with a long towel.

Beck, 70, was inducted into the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008 and was part of a senior hockey team that played outside the Lang rink.

We would field a new team in county play, and we would drop that drawbridge when they came in, he said. We always thought it was a two-goal lead for the home side because they knew they had to get on the ice.

Lang, Saskatchewan has gone viral for their unique player entrance. What was most unique about the skating rink in your small town? pic.twitter.com/GQf9TxzqB9 The Green Zone (@GreenZoneSK) January 31, 2023

If a player was ever ejected from a game, Beck said the game would be stopped and the drawbridge lowered. A linesman escorted the player to the bottom step, then made sure the kick was pulled back into the rafters so play could resume.

There is also only one penalty area on the rink. If players were sent off for fights, which Beck said could happen during some of the more heated senior matches, they would have to serve them side-by-side in the box. (We made sure we had bigger individuals working the timebox who could step in and break things up when that happened, Beck said.)

Once upon a time, the ice rink was the heartbeat of the community in winter, Beck said. Things have changed a bit, with so many different activities and so much on television and the internet. People don’t use it as often as they should.

But for a guy like me, who grew up here, it’s a very important part of Lang’s history. We worked pretty hard to keep it up.

There was a curling rink next door, he said, but it was falling into disrepair. When the roof was damaged in a storm just before the turn of the century, the villagers made the decision to tear down the rink, allowing them to focus their limited resources on the rink.

It’s really important for us to have this particular building, Beck said. Because we know that if we lose this rink, we won’t be big enough to build another one.

From the outside, the rink looks like it could be another rural storage building. There are no signs that emphasize history.

Braden Konschuh is director of marketing and communications for the athletic department at Regina University. He is also a minor hockey coach whose team of seven- and eight-year-olds was supposed to play a game in Lang at a recent tournament.

The dressing rooms on the ice rink are heated, as is the concession area. The rink itself is not heated, which means that if it is -22 degrees Celsius outside, it will almost certainly be -22 degrees Celsius inside.

I wasn’t sure what we encountered there, but they turned on the lights and it was just beautiful, Konschuh said. You would think, walking into an ice rink like that, it might be a little sketchy. It was so well lit. The ice cream was great.

In the end, only one of the 12 kids on his roster needed respite from the cold. He was taken back to a heated room to warm up: he only missed a few shifts and a few minutes later he was out again.

Konschuh, who grew up outside the province, took photos and videos to remind him of his trip.

It’s incredibly cool that the center of the community is an ice rink, he said. It’s hard not to feel a little romantic about that.

For as long as I’ve been there, said Saip, the mayor of the village, that rink has been the center of everything from curling to the old boys playing cards there, to rechockey to senior hockey. Our main thing is just to keep it here, to keep that going for generations in the future.

Sobchuk, who is part of the rink’s volunteer board, said the building needs modernization. There are old toilets that need to be replaced. The kitchen with the rink’s famous burgers (onions are a secret weapon) also needs an upgrade.

This is probably the only time Lang Rink has made the news, and it probably never will make the news again, Sobchuk said. We were just trying to encourage people to fundraise with us to keep the charm. We would never come down the stairs. We would never get rid of the barn feeling.

Following all the international attention online, as well as legacy media outlets across Canada, a GoFundMe campaign is already raised more than $20,000 for the ice rink.

We don’t have a sign, Sobchuk said with a laugh. Hey: we can use the GoFundMe for that.

(Photo: Courtesy of Rustie Sobchuk)