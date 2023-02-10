Stetson Bennett of the 12 Georgia football players invited to 2023 NFL Combine





A year after 15 players entered the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bulldogs are likely to be well represented again when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft. At least based on those invited to the 2023 NFL Scout Combine. Georgia invited 12 players, and only Alabama invited more with 13. Georgia football players are invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combination Quarterback Stetson Bennett

Running back Kenny McIntosh

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson

Tight end Darnell Washington

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones

Offensive tackle Warren McClendon

Defense Lineman Jalen Carter

Defensive lineman/outside linebacker Robert Beal

Defensive lineman/outside linebacker Nolan Smith

Corner Kelee Ringo

Security Chris Smith

Kicker Jack Podlesny

Bennett was one of 15 invited quarterbacks and will have many eyes on him in Indianapolis. Bennett chose not to participate in the Senior Bowl and was recently arrested for public intoxication. He also led Georgia to back-to-back national championships and set the school’s single-season passing record. Measurements for Bennett will be key. Related: Latest ESPN Mock Draft Lands 4 Bulldogs in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft Among those with the most to gain from the combine, Washington, Nolan Smith and Ringo all have the chance to help their respective stocks with rigorous testing and medical checks. All three have missed time during their careers in Georgia, but they are also exceptional athletes. A strong combine performance could help cement all three as potential first-round draft picks. Carter and Jones are currently seen as near-locks as first-round picks, with Carter seen as a contender to be the No. 1 overall pick. Many have already started helping their draft stock for the 2023 NFL Draft as Jackson and Beal both participated in the East-West Shrine game, while Chris Smith, Podlesny, McClendon and McIntosh all participated in last week’s Senior Bowl. The 2023 NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis, the site of Georgia’s 33-18 victory over Alabama in the 2022 National Championship Game. The event will begin on February 26 and run through March 6 with players arriving in different position groups. The training sessions on the field start on Thursday 2 March and end on Sunday 5 March. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

