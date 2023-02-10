Prep boys hockey: Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge opt for class AA – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH Two more local high school boys’ hockey programs have decided they want to compete at Minnesota’s highest level.

Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge both this week confirmed their intent to move up to Class AA starting in the 2023-24 season.

Tom Pearson, Denfeld’s director of operations, said the move to AA has been a topic of conversation since he first started the job in 2008.

“The numbers in West Duluth are not great and we hope this is a bullseye for our program and gets kids excited about hockey again,” said Pearson. “Marshall did the same thing, they were A, they chose it in hopes of growing excitement. We hope it brings excitement not only to West Duluth, but also to Northeast Minnesota by strengthening Section 7AA into a truly Northeast section of Minnesota.”

Duluth Denfeld has been to Section 7A’s championship game each of the past three seasons, but each time they have fallen far short against Hermantown, by the scores 6-0, 7-1 and 11-0. The Hunters last entered the state tournament in 1989 before the Minnesota State High School League moved to two hockey classes.

The Hunters have been competitive with the class AA teams they currently play, according to Pearson, and he hopes growing up will become a “kid’s draw” to get into the program.

Chad Hazelton and Pearson, Rock Ridge’s director of operations, said the decision came as part of a larger discussion with other area programs about the ability to play class AA hockey, including Denfeld and Rock Ridge.

Some of the other schools decided they wanted to stay where they were, Hazelton said. With Rock Ridge, the transition to our new school building, and the combination of both Eveleth and Virginia, we thought we wanted our programs to be the best and highest level possible.

Rock Ridge, currently 12-8-1 this season after losing 6-1 in Hermantown on Tuesday night, fell to Hibbing/Chisholm in the 2022 Section 7A quarterfinals. Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl had not reached the Class A tournament since 2010. Eveleth-Gilbert, and Eveleth before that, despite an illustrious history of seven state championships and four in a row from 1948-51, last made the trip to St. Paul in 1998.

Hermantown has won Section 7A in nine of the past 10 seasons and has made it to the state tournament in 13 of 14 total seasons.

Despite not being able to get through the Hawks, Hazelton said the move is now about getting to the next level.

If you wait until you think you’re good enough, you may never get there, Hazelton said. We look at our program as a whole, we look at our school as a whole. We push our school to be innovative and a leader in the Range area to really push to become the best we can be.

Representatives for Proctor, Hibbing/Chisholm and Hermantown have confirmed they will remain in Class A next season. However, the Hunters and the Wolverines won’t be the only area teams on the move next year.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton announced its intention to play at the Class A level in 2023-2024, according to a Pine Journal report last month, after several seasons in AA.

The dividing line between grades A and AA by enrollment was approximately 1,300 students during the 2021-23 period. Denfeld’s listed mark was 768, Hermantown was 659, and Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl’s combined total was 830. Grand Rapids and Duluth Marshall are both below the cap by enrollment, but have signed up for AA for several seasons.

“We’re excited about it. This has been discussed on our program since 2008,” Pearson said. “When I first arrived in Denfeld, coach Kevin Smalley was with me in 2008 and said, ‘Let’s take this step. Obviously we haven’t, but we hope this will be a good decision for the program for the near and far term.”

Classifications are set for a period of two years, which means that this arrangement will be in effect until the end of the 2024-2025 season. The composition of all sections statewide will be finalized in April.