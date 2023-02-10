Sports
Prep boys hockey: Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge opt for class AA – Duluth News Tribune
DULUTH Two more local high school boys’ hockey programs have decided they want to compete at Minnesota’s highest level.
Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge both this week confirmed their intent to move up to Class AA starting in the 2023-24 season.
Tom Pearson, Denfeld’s director of operations, said the move to AA has been a topic of conversation since he first started the job in 2008.
“The numbers in West Duluth are not great and we hope this is a bullseye for our program and gets kids excited about hockey again,” said Pearson. “Marshall did the same thing, they were A, they chose it in hopes of growing excitement. We hope it brings excitement not only to West Duluth, but also to Northeast Minnesota by strengthening Section 7AA into a truly Northeast section of Minnesota.”
Duluth Denfeld has been to Section 7A’s championship game each of the past three seasons, but each time they have fallen far short against Hermantown, by the scores 6-0, 7-1 and 11-0. The Hunters last entered the state tournament in 1989 before the Minnesota State High School League moved to two hockey classes.
The Hunters have been competitive with the class AA teams they currently play, according to Pearson, and he hopes growing up will become a “kid’s draw” to get into the program.
Chad Hazelton and Pearson, Rock Ridge’s director of operations, said the decision came as part of a larger discussion with other area programs about the ability to play class AA hockey, including Denfeld and Rock Ridge.
Some of the other schools decided they wanted to stay where they were, Hazelton said. With Rock Ridge, the transition to our new school building, and the combination of both Eveleth and Virginia, we thought we wanted our programs to be the best and highest level possible.
Rock Ridge, currently 12-8-1 this season after losing 6-1 in Hermantown on Tuesday night, fell to Hibbing/Chisholm in the 2022 Section 7A quarterfinals. Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl had not reached the Class A tournament since 2010. Eveleth-Gilbert, and Eveleth before that, despite an illustrious history of seven state championships and four in a row from 1948-51, last made the trip to St. Paul in 1998.
Hermantown has won Section 7A in nine of the past 10 seasons and has made it to the state tournament in 13 of 14 total seasons.
Despite not being able to get through the Hawks, Hazelton said the move is now about getting to the next level.
If you wait until you think you’re good enough, you may never get there, Hazelton said. We look at our program as a whole, we look at our school as a whole. We push our school to be innovative and a leader in the Range area to really push to become the best we can be.
Representatives for Proctor, Hibbing/Chisholm and Hermantown have confirmed they will remain in Class A next season. However, the Hunters and the Wolverines won’t be the only area teams on the move next year.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton announced its intention to play at the Class A level in 2023-2024, according to a Pine Journal report last month, after several seasons in AA.
The dividing line between grades A and AA by enrollment was approximately 1,300 students during the 2021-23 period. Denfeld’s listed mark was 768, Hermantown was 659, and Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl’s combined total was 830. Grand Rapids and Duluth Marshall are both below the cap by enrollment, but have signed up for AA for several seasons.
“We’re excited about it. This has been discussed on our program since 2008,” Pearson said. “When I first arrived in Denfeld, coach Kevin Smalley was with me in 2008 and said, ‘Let’s take this step. Obviously we haven’t, but we hope this will be a good decision for the program for the near and far term.”
Classifications are set for a period of two years, which means that this arrangement will be in effect until the end of the 2024-2025 season. The composition of all sections statewide will be finalized in April.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/sports/prep/prep-boys-hockey-duluth-denfeld-rock-ridge-to-opt-up-to-class-aa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prep boys hockey: Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge opt for class AA – Duluth News Tribune
- 5 best ways to save money on your bridesmaid dress
- After the earthquake, Erdogan announces the state of emergency in Turkey
- An organized approach to leadership development
- Stetson Bennett of the 12 Georgia football players invited to 2023 NFL Combine
- From streetwear to red carpets, a new exhibition charts the evolution of hip hop fashionExBulletin
- How to help the 7.8 earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
- India vs Australia LIVE: ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cricket updates today
- Big Short investor Michael Burry compares the stock market to the dotcom bubble
- Next fad: palaka and bags of rice?
- Snow Leopard Image Wins People’s Choice Award for Wildlife Photographer of the YearExBulletin
- China says it was smeared in President Biden’s State of the Union address