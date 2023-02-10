Softball opens 2023 season with a few wins





The Carolina softball team opened the 2023 season Thursday with back-to-back wins at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, beating California Baptist 3-2 in game one and BYU 2-0 in game two of the doubleheader. Abby Settlemyre And Kiersten High Schools led the Tar Heels at the plate, each with three hits in six at bats, while both of Middleton’s fate hits went for extra bases with a double and a triple. In the circle, both Lilly Backes And Bailey McCachren deserved wins. Backes went 3.1 scoreless innings against the Lancers, while McCachren gave up only three hits and struckout five in her all-game win. GAME ONE Carolina: 3, California Baptist: 2 The Lacers got off to an early start in the bottom of the first inning, opening the game with a single and a double in back-to-back at bats. The Heels managed to get out of trouble by turning their first double play of the season. California Baptist scored the first run of the game on a solo home run into centerfield, before extending their lead with an RBI double to take a 2–0 lead after two. The Tar Heels got on the board in the top of the first inning. Settlemyre gilded Kianna Jones with an RBI single to center left to make it a 2-1 game. MaKenna Raye Dark who started the game in the circle tied the score in the top of the fifth with an RBI double and scored Bri Stubbs . Settlemyre hit Carolina’s second double of the inning to score Skyler Brooks giving Carolina a 3-2 lead and the win. GAME TWO Carolina: 2, BYU: 0 After a scoreless first inning, Stubbs got the Tar Heels on the board with a sacrifice squeeze in the second and scored pinch runner Caroline Fox . Carolina added to the lead after Middleton doubled down the left field-line in the top of the third inning to make it 2-0. The Cougars’ best offensive opportunity came in the bottom of the sixth after getting two with only one out, but the Heels were able to get out of trouble and keep BYU off the board. McCachren, who threw all seven innings, struckout five batters in her Tar Heel-debut. It is the fourth complete match win of her career and the first since March 4, 2022 against Darmouth. NEXT ONE The Tar Heels will face their No. 25 Ole Miss opponent of the season at 9:30 PM ET on Friday.

