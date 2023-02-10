An India-Australia series is about cricket, there’s no baggage

The symbol of supremacy in India-Australia Tests is held by the legends after whom it is named Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar. File | Photo credit: Reuters

Australia has always been different. There is a purity in cricket between India and Australia that is lacking in series against other teams. In others, from England to Pakistan, there is the baggage of politics, religion, ethnicity or culture. With Australia, the focus was on cricket; the game is not part of a larger story. Cricket has stood for itself and not as a vessel for other emotions and feelings.

Australia was the first country Independent India toured, three months after the tricolor was lifted. Decades earlier, soldiers from the two countries fought on the same side in World War I at Gallipoli and the Far East. As India coach Rahul Dravid noted in his wonderful 2011 Bradman speech: Before we were competitors, Indians and Australians were comrades.

Gallipoli (in Turkey) may have been a disaster for the Allies, but as one historian put it, the national character of Australia and New Zealand was forged on the beaches.

India’s oldest cricket friend

Melbourne-born all-rounder Frank Tarrant was called India’s oldest cricket friend by a London newspaper in the 1930s. Tarrant organized an Australian tour of India for the first time in 1935–36, having previously helped prepare the Indian team for the inaugural home test and series against England. He also umpired in the first two Tests. Jack Ryder, Don Bradman’s first captain, led that first tour, a private tour.

In an excellent biography of Tarrant, the Australian writer and indophile, Mike Coward has written: Ambitious and driven, he foresaw that India was destined to be great as a cricketing nation and begged the authorities in Australia to open their minds to the inevitability of a paradigm shift. in the cricket world.

Coward also wrote a lyrical book about subcontinent cricket. Interestingly, two of the more interesting books on Indian cricket were also written by Australians. While Edward Dockers History of Indian Cricket (published 1976) focused on politics, Richard Cashmans The phenomenon of Indian cricket (1980) explored the cultural and sociological aspects of the game in India.

The great Duleepsinhji may not have played for India, but after his playing career, he served as High Commissioner to Australia in 1950.

In the years when England sent less than their full first team to play in India, Australia had the courtesy to field their best team, making them popular tourists in a country that understood what this compliment meant. Allan Border, who shares the name of the trophy the teams compete for with Sunil Gavaskar, toured ten times between 1979 and 1989 and spearheaded the revival of Australian cricket with World Cup victory in 1987.

Intensive competition

Of course, none of these connections has lessened the intensity of competition between the two countries, which is as it should be. India has won half of its 20 tests between the nations in the last decade, losing just five, a record that includes consecutive series wins in Australia. The last time India lost a home series to Australia was in 2004. Against that backdrop, India must start as favorites when the four-test series opens at Nagpur on Thursday.

Aside from the odd crackle over pitches (former player Ian Healy believes Australia will win if India prepares fair pitches, offending both teams at once), the pre-fight decibel level was somewhat low. This is surprising given that most teams, especially Australia, like to shoot off the field a few times before a series begins.

Elaborate trick?

The story of the faux-Ashwin, Mahesh Pithiya, has both entertained and impressed Indian fans. The resemblance the Baroda off spinner has to Ashwin in his build-up and release meant he became part of the visitors’ preparations to face the original taker of 449 Test wickets, 89 of which were Australian. Or it could be an elaborate Australian ploy to keep focus away from an Indian bowler that they have even more serious issues with! Cricket is played both in the head and on the field.

In recent years, some of the great museum-worthy cricket art has been sculpted into an India-Australia series, which is perhaps the biggest reason for the anticipation with which each series is welcomed. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith’s batting, Nathan Lyon’s and Ashwin’s bowling are already in that museum.

This series could see another generation add their creations to that list. Shubhman Gill, Cameron Green, Trevor Head, Kuldeep Yadav could be the artists ready to do just that.