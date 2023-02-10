Chris Partridge officially announced as a member of the Michigan football staff





Announced by the Michigan Wolverines football program on Wednesday afternoon, Chris Partridge is officially back in Ann Arbor as a member of the coaching staff. His designation on the staff has not been announced. My family and I couldn’t be happier to be back in Ann Arbor, Partridge said in a press release. Michigan has always been a big part of us. I appreciate Coach Harbaugh for his continued trust and belief in me to help him with the championship brand of football that he has established. I look forward to working with the staff to recruit, mentor and coach the incredible young men who are making Michigan the best football program on and off the field in the world! Go blue! Chris has been a trusted agent, known friend and ally since we started working together in 2015, said head coach Jim Harbaugh. He is a phenomenal teacher and coach and will be a great asset to our team, program and university community. We are so excited to have Chris, his wife, Marissa, and daughters, Mia and Gianna, back in Ann Arbor and part of the Michigan football family. Partridge was part of Harbaugh’s staff from 2015-19. He served as director of player personnel in 2015, Harbaugh’s first year as head coach, before becoming the linebackers and special teams coach from 2016-17, as well as the safety coach from 2018-19. After the 2019 season, Partridge left Ann Arbor to become a co-defensive coordinator and safety coach under Lane Kiffin at Be Miss. He’s been there ever since, but was recently fired after Kiffin hired former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Goulding for the same position. The return of partridges to Ann Arbor is big news. He is an incredibly loved and respected coach both on the field and on the recruiting path. During his first stint in Michigan, he helped recruit some of the best Wolverines in recent history, including Rashan Gary, Dax Hill, David Ojabo, Devin Bush, Cesar Ruiz, Brad Hawkins and more. He has deep ties to New Jersey, where he was the head coach at Paramus Catholic High School for half a decade before jumping to the collegiate level. All in all, Partridge is welcomed with wide open arms and will be a big part of the Wolverines recruiting effort.

