Sports
This fan has shaped anti-discrimination policy in Australian cricket after allegedly being racially abused during a match
CNN
—
Two years after claiming to have been racially insulted at a cricket match, an Indian fan has shed light on how the sport is tackling discrimination in Australia.
Krishna Kumar was attending the third day of the 2021 Australia v India test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) when he heard chants from curry munchers targeting Indian players and fans.
He returned to the SCG on the fifth day of testing, when he was allegedly racially profiled by security personnel.
According to Kumar, that involved being told to go back to where you came from by an employee who was looking at the anti-racism banners he had hoped to take down.
He also said he was subjected to an unnecessary two and a half minute body search with a metal detector and what he said was a stricter security presence for Indian fans once inside the stadium.
In the aftermath of the match, Kumar, who lives in Sydney with his wife and two children, lodged two complaints: one with Cricket Australia (CA), the national sports governing body, and another with Venues NSW, owner of the SCG.
At first, he says, progress was slow and no answers came.
By the time we closed the complaints it was March or April 2022, so it took almost 14 to 15 months back and forth and back and forth, Kumar tells me CNN Sports. It kind of took a toll on your mental health.
Fast forward to 2023 and Kumar is feeling a bit more optimistic.
Since filing complaints through Anti-Discrimination New South Wales, a local government department that acts as a go-between, he has received a written apology from CA and was told there would be a review of the governing bodies’ complaints procedure.
He was also told that his efforts contributed to the CA signing guidelines for spectator racismdeveloped by the Australian Human Rights Commission.
The guidelines identify actions spectators, officials and players can take when they see or experience racism at sporting venues, and also outline measures to prevent racism in the first instance.
CA also gave Kumar the opportunity to contribute to a series of anti-discrimination films, starring Australian players Usman Khawaja and Beth Mooney, which will be screened this season at international competitions hosted by CA.
That included providing pre- and post-production feedback and providing input to the script.
After filing a complaint with Venues NSW, Kumar says he was initially offered event tickets and membership at the SCG.
However, he refused because he wanted accountability for what happened, rather than compensation.
A few months later, he was told by Venues NSW that staff would receive training on how to interact with customers and there would be greater clarity for spectators on what they can and cannot display on banners.
According to Kumar, Venues NSW said there was no conclusive evidence that a member of the security staff told him to go back to where he came from.
Still, he feels satisfied with the outcome of the two complaints.
Standing up for what you think is right will help you get the results you want, says Kumar.
If my story can bring that out in terms of, this is what I did and these are the results that I got and these are systemic changes that happened, he adds, then I think that’s a win in itself is.
Kumar’s account of the racist abuse he received at the SCG two years ago is not an anomaly in Australian cricket.
Khawaja, a top-order batsman and Australia’s first and only Muslim test cricket player, recently told The Sydney Morning Herald that he was referred to as a curry muncher all the way through his childhood, adding that due to his Pakistani heritage, he struggled to relate to the Australian cricket team until he was 13 or 14 years old.
You see cricketers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, everywhere at a young level [in Australia]Khawaja told SMH.
But as you get to a high level of performance, it just drops exponentially. It just falls, falls, falls. That’s where I’m trying to partner with Cricket Australia and say, Look guys, you’re investing a lot of money into this, but something isn’t right. You’ve been doing it for 10 years and nothing has changed.
The problem, says Khawaja, is that cricket administrators, selectors and coaches are largely white, even though CA has a range of inclusion solutions to create new opportunities and ensure diverse representation at clubs across the country.
As for Kumar, he cites Khawaja as an inspirational figure for South Asian-born Australian residents like himself.
He has no idea how much he’s actually helping the next generation by making them believe it’s possible to wear that baggy green, he says, referring to the iconic green cap worn by Australia’s test cricketers.
Kumar has not been to a test match in Australia since the fifth day of the Australia v India match at the SCG two years ago.
However, he attended last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, which was organized and overseen by the International Cricket Council, the sport’s global governing body.
His two sons were mascots at the tournament and it was partly because of them, says Kumar, that he chose to pursue his complaints with CA and Venues NSW.
As a parent you have to put your money where your mouth is, he adds. It’s essential to me that they have a better experience when they grow up and that they don’t have to try harder because of the color of their skin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/sport/australian-cricket-racism-allegations-spt-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This fan has shaped anti-discrimination policy in Australian cricket after allegedly being racially abused during a match
- Stella Jean leaves Milan Fashion Week for lack of inclusion
- Transforming Technology, Homemade Innovation: Inviting Entrepreneurs to Apply for the 2023 West Kentucky Innovation Challenge | News
- November 2022 US airline traffic data
- The Badgers drop the first two games of the 2023 season
- See which Republican groups are not funding Trump in the 2024 campaign
- Massive layoffs at Google have rekindled interest in the tiny Alphabet union.
- Tech volunteers rush to rescue Turkey earthquake survivors
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Gaziantep
- Splurge for Valentine’s Day: The Best Luxury Gifts for Him
- Joe Biden says Chinese President Xi Jinping has huge problems but great potential
- US Accused of Trying to Quietly Ban Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto