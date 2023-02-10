



Chris Partridge rejoins Michigan Football Staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan head football coaches J. Ira and Nicki Harris Jim Harbaugh announced the return of Chris Partridge as a member of the Wolverines’ staff. “Chris has been a trusted agent, known friend and ally since we started working together in 2015,” Harbaugh said. “He is a phenomenal teacher and coach and will be a great asset to our team, program and university community. We are so excited to have Chris, his wife, Marissa, and daughters, Mia and Gianna, back in Ann Arbor and share part of the Michigan Football family.” “My family and I couldn’t be happier to be back in Ann Arbor,” said Partridge. “Michigan has always been a huge part of us. I appreciate Coach Harbaugh for his continued trust and faith in me to help him with the championship brand of football that he has established. I look forward to working with the staff to recruit, guide and coach.” the incredible young men who make Michigan the best on- and off-field football program in the world! Go Blue!” Partridge served as co-defensive coordinator and safety coach at the University of Mississippi for the past three seasons (2020-22). He was the Rebels’ main defensive play-caller in 2022. During his time at Oxford, Ole Miss tied the school record for most wins in a season with 10 during the 2021 season. Partridge helped improve the Rebel defense immensely in recent seasons, with his safeties increasing their production each season. The program also tied the record for most drafted players with six during the 2022 NFL Draft, including four players on the defensive side of the ball. Prior to joining the Ole Miss staff, Partridge spent five seasons on the Michigan staff, starting as the program’s director of player personnel. He served as the team’s special teams coordinator for four seasons (2016-2019), including two seasons as a safety coach and two seasons as a linebackers coach. Partridge served as Wolverines’ director of player personnel in 2015. He was named National Recruiter of the Year by Scout in 2016 and received the same honor from 247Sports in 2017. Partridge was again ranked among the top five recruiters by 247Sports in 2019. Partridge helped lead a defensive unit that ranks among the best in the nation during his first stint on the U-M staff. The Wolverines ranked first or second nationally in pass defense in each of his four seasons, helping to make the defense one of the strongest third units in the nation during that span. Under his leadership, seven Wolverine defenders earned nine All-Big Ten honors, including two first-team honorable mentions. He also helped Jabrill Peppers to an award-winning season in 2016 when he was a consensus All-American at linebacker, won the Big Ten’s Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year and Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year Awards and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Peppers was a winner or finalist for seven additional national awards. Michigan special teams also saw an uptick under Partridge. Six individuals earned 10 All-Big Ten honors, including 2018 second-team All-American punter Will Hart, who was also named the Big Ten’s Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and single-season average records and one match settled. Partridge came to Ann Arbor after serving as head coach at Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey. He developed a football program that ranks 4,250th nationally and 112th in the state of New Jersey among the top-ranked team in the state and No. 4 nationally according to USA Today. He coached and mentored more than 30 Division I football players during that time, as well as several All-Americans. Partridge received his bachelor’s degree in government and law from Lafayette College in 2003.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/2/8/chris-partridge-rejoins-michigan-football-staff.aspx

