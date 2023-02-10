Iowa Football adds LB Nick Jackson through the NCAA transfer portal





On Wednesday, Iowa Football added another piece to its squad during the early NCAA transfer window; and it is in a position of distress. Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson announced his decision to transfer to the Hawkeyes over Oklahoma. He will graduate this spring and will be coming to Iowa in the summer as a transfer. According to 247 Sports, he is considered a four-star transfer portal player. A middle linebacker who weighs six feet, 235 pounds, Jackson was a four-year contributor and three-year starter at Virginia, accumulating a total of 352 tackles, including more than 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons. His 2022 season was his best yet with 103 tackles, five sacks and four pass deflections. He enters Iowa’s program with three all-ACC selection honors. Jackson is the seventh addition to the transfer portal for the Hawkeyes and the first defensive player. The next available window for players to enter the NCAA transfer portal is May 1-15 at the end of teams’ spring training periods. How does Nick Jackson’s deployment affect Iowa’s defense? While most of the focus regarding Iowa’s transfer portal activity has been on offense, Jackson is one of the most influential additions to Iowa’s team. No position lost more production than linebacker, as all three of last season’s Hawkeye starters – Seth Benson (NFL Draft), Jack Campbell (NFL Draft) and Jestin Jacobs (transfer to Oregon) – have left. The Hawkeye defense expects to remain elite next season, but linebacker was the only question mark. Iowa has one clear starter at linebacker next season in rising senior Jay Higgins, who impressed last season replacing Jacobs. There’s very little in-game experience besides him though; Higgins and fellow senior Kyler Fisher are the only upperclassmen in the linebacker room. A strong special teams contributor, Fisher will be in the mix as an outside linebacker (Leo), but the Hawkeyes desperately needed a proven college product to bolster the position group. Jackson will pair nicely with Higgins at Iowa’s two main linebackers (in his basic 4-2-5 look), leaving the outside linebacker position still in question. Spring training is going to be big and Jackson won’t come until the summer. During last year’s exhibition period, Higgins rose as starters went out injured. There will be opportunities for the younger linebackers to impress linebacker Seth Wallace and claim playing time in the fall. Last season, Wallace expressed excitement about what the next young group of linebackers could bring to the defense in 2023. “(The young linebackers) are a great bunch of guys,” Wallace said last October. “Guys who are eager to do what they can, special teams, because what they’ve seen is that there’s been a pattern over the years since I took over (as) coach. Boys pay their dues. When their numbers are called, you hope they can go out there and have less anxiety than maybe someone who was just thrown in there.

