Sports
Men’s Tennis Central: #11 Tennessee to #19 Columbia
Tennessee (6-3) arrives in the Big Apple for the final game of the ITA National Indoor Championships. Live stats and live streaming will not be available on Saturday. To follow@Vol_Tennison Twitter for match updates.
LAST TIME OFF
Tennessee fell to third in the TCU at Knoxville on February 2, 4-1.
EXPLORE COLUMBIA
Despite only three all-time encounters, Tennessee’s (6-3) history with Columbia (3-1) was notable. The Lions have a 2-1 series lead, with wins in 2015 and 2020. Tennessee defeated Columbia in 2022. On January 24, 2015, No. 16 Columbia squeaked past No. 17 Tennessee, 4-3 in South Bend, Indiana, during the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
The second meeting between the schools also took place during the ITA Kickoff Weekend, with 18th seed Columbia earning a 4-2 victory over UT on January 26, 2020. Tennessee triumphed in last season’s matchup with the Lions, taking second place Vols hold on for a 4-3 win behind Angel Diaz court-three clinch.
This season, Columbia opened the double-list with a 4-2 loss to No. 13 Harvard at the ITA Kickoff Weekend before defeating Oklahoma State 4-0 the following day. In its final play, Columbia defeated a pair of SEC teams on the road, beating Ole Miss 6-1 and Alabama 7-0.
In 2022, Columbia fell to Ohio State 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
GRADUATE STUDENT MARTIM PRATA AT COLUMBIA MATCHUP
“Columbia is a great team and we are excited to go and have the opportunity to be the opening game at their new facility. We know they will have a great crowd for the first game at their new facility. We’re really excited about another chance to compete against a great team. We’ve been working really hard as always and want to have a good team performance in New York this weekend before heading to Chicago for the National Indoor competition.”
VOLS IN THE RANKING
Single people
#18 John Monday
#56 Shunsuke Mitsui
#79 Blaise Bicknell
#116 Emil Hudd
Doubles
#7 Pat Harper And John Monday
#34 Emil Hudd And Shunsuke Mitsui
LIONS IN THE RANKING
Single people
#14Michael Zheng
#32 Roko Horvat
#92 Max Westphal
#101 Alex Puke
Doubles
#16 Max Westphal and Theo Winegar
IVY LEAGUE ROAD TRIP
Saturday marks only the third time in program history that Tennessee has played a true road game at an Ivy League school and the first since 2017, a 5-2 victory over Harvard on January 28, 2017.
RANKED VOLS
With the ITA’s Feb. 8 update of its singles and doubles rankings, the first update of the 2023 doubles season, Tennessee has hailed either a top-10 singles player or a top-10 doubles player in 17 consecutive dual-season rankings sets, dating until March 24, 2021.
INAUGURAL CONTEST
Saturday’s showdown between the Vols and Lions is the first game at the newly opened Columbia Tennis Center, located in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
THE HUNT HAS BEGUN
Graduated student Pat Harper, with 83 overall doubles wins at Tennessee, is 12 wins away from cracking the top-10 for most doubles wins in program history. Should he reach 100 doubles wins by the end of the season, he would become only the ninth Vol ever to do so.
FAST HITTERS
Before the ITA rankings were updated on Wednesday and the fall rankings were still intact, John Monday was the only player in the country last week to record a top-5 win in doubles, along with a top-10 win in singles. All of Monday’s wins came in at No. 1.
Tennessee has a 15-5 (.750) record in collective doubles matches this spring.
UT is 3-0 in the Saturday games this season.
The Vols are 6-1 this year in getting a point on field six of singles.
NEW YORK FACTS
The first pizzeria in the US opened in 1905 in New York City. One of about 1,600 pizzerias in the city, Lombardi’s Pizza at 32 Spring Street was the first to open its doors, serving New York slices for 5 cents apiece.
New York City became the first capital of the United States in 1789.
With a population of 8,992,908 in 2023, New York is the largest city by population in the United States and the 41st largest city in the world.
NEXT ONE
Tennessee heads to Chicago next week for the ITA National Indoor Championship, taking place February 17-20 at the XS Tennis Village.
For the most up-to-date information on the program, follow Tennessee men’s tennisTwitterAndInstagramand like usFacebook.
