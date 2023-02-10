Ben Davis coach Jason Simmons is stepping down





One of the premier high school football courts in the state is open. Jason Simmons, 46, informed the Ben Davis team and administration On Tuesday he resigned as football coach. He was 31-28 in five seasons at the school and led the Giants to three regional championships. Simmons said he was called on Sunday about an opportunity and made a decision that was best for my family. He can’t say what that job is until next week, but added that it wasn’t a high school job. It would be a good opportunity to let me leave, he said. I love it at Ben Davis. There is great administration here and great community support. It’s a great job and it would be very hard for me to consider leaving. Footballscoop.com, citing sources, reported Wednesday night that Simmons will be hired as the running backs coach in Miami or Ohio. Simmons was in his third tenure with Ben Davis. He was an assistant under current Indiana coach Tom Allen in 2006 before continuing as an assistant under Mike Kirschner for the next two seasons. He coached with Hamilton Heights in 2009 and 10, compiling a 21-4 record, before returning to Ben Davis as assistant athletic director in 2011 and 2012. Simmons went on to serve as student counselor and offensive coordinator for Lance Scheib at Noblesville before leading the Millers in 2016 and 17. In nine total seasons at Hamilton Heights, Noblesville and Ben Davis, Simmons compiled a 57–47 record. It will never be easy to leave, Simmons said. When you have a great relationship with the players, the coaching staff and the people I’ve been blessed to be with Ben Davis, it’s hard to tell them that. He is leaving a program that looks set to be one of the best in Class 6A next season. The Giants were 6-4 last year and returned several key players, including quarterback Thomas Gotkowski, linebacker Nylan Brown and running back Alijah Price. Ben Davis announced last week that it would host IMG Academy, one of the top programs in the country, in a regular season game. It’s going to be a really good team, Simmons said. That speaks to the state the program will be in. It was never about one person or one player and that’s what I told our players today. Our player-driven leadership in the program is as good as I’ve been. The senior class will continue that on and off the field. Ben Davis is a nine-time state champion, winning his most recent title in 2017 under Kirschner, who now coaches at Warren Central. The Giants were beaten half-state by Center Grove in 2019, 20 and 21 before falling to Brownsburg in last year’s sectional opener. To go from good to great, you need a leader who builds such a great organization that it will continue to be great without them, Ben Davis principal Sandi Squire said in a release from the school. Coach Simmons built such a program at Ben Davis High School. While he will be greatly missed, I have no doubt that our excellence will continue. Ben Davis High School will work quickly in the coming weeks to find a new head of this program, and I am confident that the transition will be smooth. We look forward to the next chapter of Ben Davis football. Call Star reporter Kyle Nedden at (317) 444-6649.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/high-school/2023/02/08/indiana-high-school-football-ben-davis-coach-jason-simmons-steps-down-ihsaa/69886433007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos