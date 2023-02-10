Damar Hamlin “will play professional football again,” NFL players’ union doctor says





CNN

—



Just over a month after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills Safety has been given an optimistic prognosis by the NFL players’ union doctor.

I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again, Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL Players Association, said Wednesday on SiriusXM Doctor Radio’s Heart to Heart program.

Hamlin collapsed on a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Bengals on January 2.

Doctors and trainers administered CPR and used a defibrillator on the field to resuscitate Hamlin before he was taken from the stadium by ambulance, leaving players, coaches, fans and the TV audience in shock.

Medical officials said he went into cardiac arrest, meaning his heart stopped beating abruptly. The game was postponed and eventually cancelled.

Hamlin was admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being transferred to a Buffalo medical center on January 9 and released on January 11. The cause of his collapse has still not been determined.

Hamlin was present for the Bills division round against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 22, in which the Bills lost 27–10.

Earlier this month, Hamlin launched a campaign, in partnership with the American Heart Association, to raise awareness and education about CPR.

CNN Sports anchor and former Bills player Coy Wire said the league’s ability to move quickly to administer life-saving CPR to Hamlin is the biggest positive to take from this NFL season.

Outside of the highlight players, outside of the comebacks we saw, the parity and the competition that create excitement. 50% of the playoff teams this year were new to the playoffs, aside from that perhaps the league’s biggest achievement this year was bringing to light the importance of CPR preparedness, Wire said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he was proud of the league and team’s preparations ahead of the Monday Night Football game in Buffalo, when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

Our players get the best care everywhere, Goodell said Wednesday at his annual Super Bowl media conference.

The work they [health personnel] have invested in bringing in these great professionals, in bringing in the best of the best have helped save a young man’s life. And I am incredibly proud of that.

Hamlin was honored Wednesday when he won the 2023 NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award.

I just want to say thank you and thank God for being here and also thank the other guys who were nominated for the award and who did the work in their communities, Hamlin said.

Giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am. Thankful for my father standing behind me here. Growing up I watched him hold community days in our community and I just always waited for my time when it came.

I intend never to take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to making a difference in the community I come from as well as the community around the world, Hamlin added.

The award recognizes a player who demonstrates a deep commitment to positively impacting his team’s city and communities across the country, according to the NFLPA.

Hamlins Chasing Ms Foundation community toy drive raised over $9 million on Saturday.

Speaking at his media conference, Goodell said overall injuries from the past season were down 6%, but the league saw an 18% increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills noted that there were 149 concussions, compared to 126 last season according to injury data released by the NFL.

Goodell attributed the increase to the league’s definition of concussion, which changed during the season.

We had more evaluations that will lead to more concussions recorded, Goodell said. We don’t want concussions to happen, we want to prevent them and we want to treat them, but we’re not afraid to get them diagnosed.

Goodell added: We encourage players and coaches and everyone else to come forward if they have symptoms so we can treat them medically and make sure they are treated professionally.

The NFL has come under scrutiny again this season for the concussion issue, starting on Sept. 25 when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured while playing but was allowed to return to the field.

One of the biggest concerns about repetitive blows to the head and concussions is their association with a deadly brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The NFL’s current concussion protocol is triggered if a player receives a blow to the head and exhibits or reports symptoms or signs suggestive of a concussion or sting, nerve entrapment, or key health or athletic personnel initiates the protocol.

The player is removed to the sideline or stabilized on the field and must be tested.