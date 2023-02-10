Sports
Damar Hamlin “will play professional football again,” NFL players’ union doctor says
CNN
—
Just over a month after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills Safety has been given an optimistic prognosis by the NFL players’ union doctor.
I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again, Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL Players Association, said Wednesday on SiriusXM Doctor Radio’s Heart to Heart program.
Hamlin collapsed on a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Bengals on January 2.
Doctors and trainers administered CPR and used a defibrillator on the field to resuscitate Hamlin before he was taken from the stadium by ambulance, leaving players, coaches, fans and the TV audience in shock.
Medical officials said he went into cardiac arrest, meaning his heart stopped beating abruptly. The game was postponed and eventually cancelled.
Hamlin was admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being transferred to a Buffalo medical center on January 9 and released on January 11. The cause of his collapse has still not been determined.
Subsequently, Hamlin made remarkable progress and was discharged from a Buffalo medical center on January 11.
Hamlin was present for the Bills division round against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 22, in which the Bills lost 27–10.
Earlier this month, Hamlin launched a campaign, in partnership with the American Heart Association, to raise awareness and education about CPR.
CNN Sports anchor and former Bills player Coy Wire said the league’s ability to move quickly to administer life-saving CPR to Hamlin is the biggest positive to take from this NFL season.
Outside of the highlight players, outside of the comebacks we saw, the parity and the competition that create excitement. 50% of the playoff teams this year were new to the playoffs, aside from that perhaps the league’s biggest achievement this year was bringing to light the importance of CPR preparedness, Wire said.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he was proud of the league and team’s preparations ahead of the Monday Night Football game in Buffalo, when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.
Our players get the best care everywhere, Goodell said Wednesday at his annual Super Bowl media conference.
The work they [health personnel] have invested in bringing in these great professionals, in bringing in the best of the best have helped save a young man’s life. And I am incredibly proud of that.
Hamlin was honored Wednesday when he won the 2023 NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award.
I just want to say thank you and thank God for being here and also thank the other guys who were nominated for the award and who did the work in their communities, Hamlin said.
Giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am. Thankful for my father standing behind me here. Growing up I watched him hold community days in our community and I just always waited for my time when it came.
I intend never to take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to making a difference in the community I come from as well as the community around the world, Hamlin added.
The award recognizes a player who demonstrates a deep commitment to positively impacting his team’s city and communities across the country, according to the NFLPA.
Hamlins Chasing Ms Foundation community toy drive raised over $9 million on Saturday.
Speaking at his media conference, Goodell said overall injuries from the past season were down 6%, but the league saw an 18% increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season.
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills noted that there were 149 concussions, compared to 126 last season according to injury data released by the NFL.
Goodell attributed the increase to the league’s definition of concussion, which changed during the season.
We had more evaluations that will lead to more concussions recorded, Goodell said. We don’t want concussions to happen, we want to prevent them and we want to treat them, but we’re not afraid to get them diagnosed.
Goodell added: We encourage players and coaches and everyone else to come forward if they have symptoms so we can treat them medically and make sure they are treated professionally.
The NFL has come under scrutiny again this season for the concussion issue, starting on Sept. 25 when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured while playing but was allowed to return to the field.
One of the biggest concerns about repetitive blows to the head and concussions is their association with a deadly brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
The NFL’s current concussion protocol is triggered if a player receives a blow to the head and exhibits or reports symptoms or signs suggestive of a concussion or sting, nerve entrapment, or key health or athletic personnel initiates the protocol.
The player is removed to the sideline or stabilized on the field and must be tested.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/sport/damar-hamlin-nfl-players-union-doctor-spt-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Damar Hamlin “will play professional football again,” NFL players’ union doctor says
- What’s Happening, Happening: How Erdoan’s Earthquake Response Tarnished His Brand | 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake
- Turkish stock exchange suspends trading after earthquake losses
- What does it get us? Michigan agency behind $20 million Super Bowl ad for Jesus
- Beyonc’s Ivy Park line with Adidas is selling poorly – Robb Report
- Women’s Tennis Battles Omaha Friday before Cleveland State on Sunday
- Google is working to make Chrome’s picture-in-picture more useful
- The newborn still attached to the mother with the umbilical cord removed from the debris
- Biden thinks Xi Jinping has huge problems
- CampX by Volvo Group Launches Incubator Program to Accelerate Innovation in Sustainable Mobility
- App data shows dress code injustice
- New EU regulation on foreign subsidies adds complexity to European-scale M&A transactions