



WASHINGTON (February 9, 2023) – The Howard University men’s and women’s athletic program returns for another eventful weekend, traveling to Chicago for the Windy City Invitational hosted by the University of Wisconsin. The two-day event begins Friday (February 10) at 3pm/2pm (CT), followed by a 1:40pm/12:40am (CT) start time on Saturday (February 11). FOLLOW THE ACTION Bison Nation can follow all the action via live results both days. For live updates, follow @HUBisonTFXC on Twitter and Instagram. MEET EXAMPLE This weekend’s gathering features 12 programs from around the country: Howard; Wisconsin; Indiana; state of Michigan; Minnesota; Purdue; state of Michigan; Stanford; Oklahoma; Tulsa; Notre Dame; Loyola; UCLA and South Florida. HU is the only representative of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and HBCU to compete in Chicago. BISON SPOTLIGHTS Senior Germany Byrd (Miami) and Jr Darcy Khan (Stockbridge, Georgia) took home MEAC Track Athletes of the Week for their performances on the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite. Byrd ran 7.91 in the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles, which tops the league and ranks 63rd in the nation. In the final round, he earned the bronze medal after scoring a 7.93. For Khan, she won the women’s 60 meters hurdles, breaking the program record during the preliminary round (8.31), followed by the nation’s 26th fastest time (8.22). LAST TIMEOUT Day one woman side After reaching the 60m hurdles with an AQ time of 8.31 (then school benchmark), Khan found second gear on the final lap and took first place with a new school record (8.22). All American senior Jessica Wright (Durham, NC) won gold in the 400-meter sprint and set a new personal best (53.69). In the field, graduated Michaela Rodgers (South Huntington, NY) took fourth place in the weight throw after throwing 18.74 meters (61’6″). Women’s side day two Both wins on this day came to the women’s side, highlighted by the 4×400 relay team. The team, consisting of Wright and newcomers Kia Lawson , Zoe Turner And Anya Woodruff won the event by knocking out ACC foe Clemson (3:39.13). Individually, Wright placed first in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 24.18. Beginner Kelly Armstrong jumped nearly 38 feet (11.55 meters) in the women’s triple jump to take 10th place overall. Day one man side Byrd, eldest Darian Clyburn (Louisville) and junior Ezekiel Hawkins (Loganville, Georgia) advanced to the 60-meter hurdles final, placing third (7.93), sixth (8.10) and fifth (8.06), respectively. In the field, sophomore Eric Brown Jr. And Sean Wray (Spotsylvania, Pa.) competed in the men’s long jump, where they tied for seventh place (6.98 meters; 22’11”). Men’s side day two Byrd, eldest Yes Leak Perry (Atlanta), and freshman Dylan Gains competed in the 200-meter dash, claiming eighth (22.05), seventh (21.92) and ninth (22.09). Wray and classmate Kyle Fisher (Atlanta) and found success in the triple jump, finishing eighth (14.35 meters; 47’1″) and fifth (14.77 meters; 48’5″) respectively. UPCOMING SCHEDULE On February 20-22, HU’s next challenge is in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for the MEAC Indoor Championships. For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com.

