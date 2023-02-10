Tarleton Softball led by Texas A&M in season opener





Next game: against the state of Michigan 2/10/2023 | 2:00 Feb. 10 (Fri) / 2pm in return for michigan state History BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas Tarleton softball suffered a 12-2 setback at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies at the Davis Diamond in the season opener and first game of the Texas A&M Invitational on Thursday. The Aggies (1-0) used the third and fourth innings to rack up 10 combined runs, which was too many for the Texans (0-1) to overcome. Tristan Bridges (L, 0-1) earned the start in the circle for Tarleton, throwing 2.1 innings in which he gave up eight runs on five hits. She struckout three batters and walked four. Aggie starter Emily Leavitt (W, 1-0) earned the win. She threw 4.1 innings and gave up no runs on two hits, including four strikeouts. The Aggies were the first to strike, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first when Julia Cottrill hit an RBI triple to score KoKo Wooley, followed by a Trinity Cannon double that scored Cottrill. Cottrill was a thorn in the side of the Texans all afternoon, finishing with four hits, five RBIs and two runs scored. However, Bridges kept her composure by striking out consecutive Aggies and causing a flyout to left field to escape the inning with the Texans trailing 2–0. She forced the Aggies to go up three and three down in the second inning, striking out two. Her day ended in third after Texas A&M scored three more runs. She left the game with the bases loaded. grace garcia , a transfer from South Dakota, came into play and made her Tarleton debut. Garcia threw an inning and gave up four runs on four hits. She walked three batters and struck out one. Garcia pitched in the bottom of the fourth, but eventually made way for Makenzie Dunbar . Dunbar threw 0.2 innings and gave up no runs on one hit, striking out one. The Texans scored their first two hits of the game in the fourth inning trailing 8-0. Austin Germain started things off with a single to the right and Kayla Wallace followed and singled to the pitcher to put two runners on the field with no outs. The pair stranded, however, when the Texans struckout consecutive batters, grounded out and flew out. Tarleton broke on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth by scoring two runs. Jordan Dickerson And Ashlee LaRue began, with both players reaching on errors by Aggie’s third baseman. Tristyn Trull then singled to the pitcher to load the bases for Germain. Germain delivered her second goal of the game, this was a fielder’s choice that scored Dickerson. Kayla Wallace followed with a single just past the outstretched arms of Aggie’s second baseman to score LaRue. The two runs were not enough for the Texans to escape the eight-run rule after five innings and the Aggies won 12-2 in five innings. Tarleton returns to action tomorrow for their second and third game of five at the Texas A&M Invitational. They take on Michigan State at 2 p.m., before a rematch with the Aggies at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network +.

