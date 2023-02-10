WATCH: Alexander Bublik smashes three tennis rackets in epic meltdown at Open Sud de France

Alexander Bublik, the world’s No. 50 men’s tennis player, smashed three rackets during a moment of frustration in the first round of the Open Sud de France on Wednesday. He came in as the defending champion, but this year saw an early exit after losing to French opponent Gregoire Barrere by a score of 4-6, 7-6 (14-12) 6-7 (3-7).

Barrere took the first set 6-4, but Bublik tried to bounce back in the second. That set went to a tiebreak and only stopped when Bublik came out top 14-12. The third set also needed a tiebreak and Bublik couldn’t hide his emotions when his opponent took a 6-0 lead. He smashed a racket five times as the crowd cheered loudly.

Broadcaster Sue Thearle said it was a good thing he had other rackets, but Bublik had other plans for them. He went to his bench to grab another racket and hit it four times.

Two is the same number of rackets that destroyed world number 20, Nick Kyrgios, who is known in tennis for his bad boy attitude at last year’s US Open.Bublik wasn’t done yet, however, as he picked up a third and also hit it four times.

“Well, this is getting out of hand now,” said broadcaster Mikey Perera.

The 25-year-old picked up a fourth racket, but survived as he was finally ready to get back on the court and finish the game. Here is a video of Bublik’s collapse:

Bublik ended the day with 19 aces and 14 double faults. This has not been a good year for him so far as his Wednesday loss dropped him to 0-7 in 2023.