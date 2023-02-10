No. 9 Duke beats Boston College to earn 1,000th program win





Next game: Miami 2/12/2023 | 14.00 hours RSN February 12 (Sun) / 2 p.m Miami CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. The No. 9 Duke women’s basketball team flexed its muscles Thursday night as the Blue Devils controlled the game from start to finish en route to a dominant 68-27 victory over Boston College in ACC action at Conte Forum. With the win, the Blue Devils earned their 1,000th win as a program, becoming the fourth ACC school and 24th program overall to achieve the feat. Duke (21-3, 11-2 ACC) finished the game with three in double figures, led by sophomores Regan Richardson season-high 14 points. Senior Celestia Taylor racked up 11 points and four rebounds while a redshirt junior Jordan Oliver tied her season-high with 10 points, while also grabbing four boards and dishing out two assists. Junior Vanessa deJesus dropped a team-high three dimes while senior Elizabeth Balogun led the way on the glass with six rebounds. Maria Gakdeng led Boston College (14-13, 4-10 ACC) with 11 points and seven rebounds. HOW IT HAPPENED: Duke had a 17-9 lead at the end of 10 minutes and finished the first quarter with an 11-2 run, hitting five of the last six shots.

Taylor scored seven points during the frame while Balogun (4), Kennedy Brown (2), Oliver (2) and Richardson (2) also contributed to the Duke’s scoring.

(2), Oliver (2) and Richardson (2) also contributed to the Duke’s scoring. The Blue Devil defense held Boston College without a field goal for the final 2:30 hours and forced seven Eagle wraps in the opening period.

Led by Richardson’s 10 points in the second quarter, the Blue Devils defeated Boston College 15–5 in the frame and finished the final eight minutes of the first half with a 13–0 run to take a 32–14 lead to take the break.

Duke kept his foot on the gas and beat the Eagles 36-13 in the second half.

In the third quarter, the Blue Devils held Boston College to eight points on 1-of-13 shooting (7.7 percent), the lowest third-quarter shooting percentage by a Duke opponent of all time.

In the fourth, Duke put the finishing touches to the win by beating the home side 20-5, including closing the game with an 11-0 run for the 68-27 victory. GAME NOTES With the win, Duke improves to 21-3 overall, 11-2 in ACC play and 9-2 on road.

Duke also picked up its 1,000th program win, becoming the fourth ACC school and 24 programs overall to reach the benchmark.

The Blue Devils held the Eagles to single digits in each quarter and 27 points for the game, with the latter checking in as the second-lowest point total in an ACC game of all time.

For the 13th time this season, Duke held his opponent to 50 points or lower, with Boston College’s 27 points being the fewest points scored by a Duke opponent this year and the fifth-lowest all-time.

Duke held Boston College to eight points on 1-of-13 shooting (7.7 percent), the lowest third-quarter shooting percentage ever by a Duke opponent.

The Blue Devils also limited Boston College to five points on 2-of-12 shooting (16.7 percent) in the second quarter. The five points are the seventh-lowest point total by a Duke foe in the quarter of all time.

Regan Richardson scored a season-high 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter, and Jordan Oliver tied her season high of 10 points. Celestia Taylor racked up 11 points to reach double digits for the 17th time this season.

scored a season-high 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter, and tied her season high of 10 points. racked up 11 points to reach double digits for the 17th time this season. Duke finished the game with significant margins over the Eagles in points from turnovers (23-7), in the paint (46-12), and off the bench (32-5), while also maintaining the advantage in fastbreak points (9 -0 ) and rematch points (11-5).

The Blue Devils assisted on 14 of their 30 field goals and made a season-lowest 10 turnovers.

All 12 Duke players who saw play scored. NEXT ONE: The Blue Devils are back at Cameron Indoor Stadium for a Sunday afternoon, playing Miami in their Play4Kay game on February 12 at 2pm live on RSN. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

