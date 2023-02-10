Tennis star smashes three rackets in extraordinary rage – ‘Getting out of hand’ | Tennis | Sport





Tennis star Alexander Bublik saw red when he destroyed three of his rackets. The 25-year-old opened his title defense at the Open Sud de France against home favorite Grgoire Barrre. After losing the first set, the world No. 50 won a thrilling second set 7-6, 12-10 on the tiebreak, to force a decider.

But he couldn’t protect his lead, and once the pair got to a decisive breaker, the defending champion lost his cool in a major way. After losing six consecutive runs, including three double faults, Bublik hit the ground with his racket five times. As if that wasn’t enough, Bublik grabbed a second stick and landed four hard blows on it, stunning the crowd in Montpellier. He was greeted with jeers as he repeated the action with a third piece of equipment, before finally changing the ending with the announcement of a racquet abuse warning. The good news is he has plenty of other rackets, the commentary team said on the call. JUST IN: French tennis star stops in tears after an injury due to a horror fall in front of her own audience

Bublik managed to save three match points before Barrre scored a famous victory. The defending champion, who won his first title against Olympic champion Alexander Zverev at the same event a year ago, finished with 19 aces and a whopping 14 double faults when he fell at the first fence this time. Elsewhere in the tournament, Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who claimed he had become nobody after beating Novak Djokovic en route to the Monte Carlo Masters final last year, advanced to the next round, but not in pleasant circumstances. The world number 30 had just won a crucial point in a thrilling first round duel with opponent Ugo Humbert, who then had a nasty fall. With the scores locked at a set apiece, the Frenchman was unable to continue. Despite being in the heat of battle, the Spaniard’s only concern was the well-being of his old friend, as he immediately hurried to Humbert. I’ve known him since we were kids and I know him very well. It’s never easy to see a friend like that, the visibly emotional 23-year-old said in his court interview. NOT MISSING

He just flew out onto the track and I was like, something happened, because he was crying and [it was] difficult. Then the match was over. He fought [very well], with all the audience… I did my best. I wanted to play the third set, but it’s never easy to play injured. Cheered on by his home crowd, Humbert had won the first set 6–1, but was trailing 1–3 in the second set tiebreak when the incident occurred. Humbert courageously tried to keep playing, but after Davidovich Fokina claimed the second set, the 24-year-old retired from the match. I hope he recovers and will play next week, but now he has to focus on recovery, said Davidovich Fokina of Humbert, the world number 85. [up the rankings] Certainly.”

