McCarty breaks school record with all-conference effort at NCAC Championships





Wabash College senior Caleb McCarty earned All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors with a third-place finish in Thursday night’s finals of the 2023 NCAC Swimming and Diving Championships. McCarty broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle and swam an NCAA “B” cut qualifying time of 20.40 to take third place and give the Little Giants 30 points toward their team score. McCarty broke the old Wabash record of 20.57 set by Wesley Slaughter in 2022. His time currently ranks 17th fastest among Division III swimmers this season. Ethan Johns tied for 13th place in the 50-yard freestyle “B” final with a time of 21.45. He qualified for the final with a season-best time of 21.42 in the morning prelims. Connor Craig scored a 16th-place finish in the 50 free touching the wall in 21.62 for his best time of the season. John Allen finished in 24th place in the “C” final with a time of 10:00 PM. He earned a spot in the final after a season-best time of 21.97 in the morning session. Xander straw won the “B” final of the 500-meter freestyle with a season-best time of 4:38.10. Eli Arnold added points to the team total with his 25th place overall with a season best effort of 5:02.58. Justice Wenz scored a 17th-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:58.69 after qualifying in the prelims with a season-best effort of 1:58.55. Bart Smith finished 18th with his best time of the season of 2:00.89. Eddie DaMata swam in the “C” final and finished 22nd by posting a season-best time of 2:03.59. William Morris placed eighth in the one-meter diving competition with a season-high score of 402.10 points in 11 dives. Justin on finished in 10th place with a score of 262.35 in the morning preliminaries. Wabash ended the night with a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle relay. McCarty, Johns, Mark Nicholson and Craig combined for a season-best time of 1:24.07. The Little Giants finished the second night of the championships with 359.5 points, placing Wabash third in the team standings. Denison took the lead on day two with 691 points ahead of Kenyon in second with 651 points. Wooster is fourth with 343.5 points, followed by DePauw with 311.5 points. Oberlin (296 points), Ohio Wesleyan (189.5 points), Wittenberg (167 points) and Hiram (161 points) round out the team results heading into the third day of the four-day meeting.

