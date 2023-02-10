Inside Florida Tennis: Players prepare for the spring JTT season





The new year begins and one of the best parts of Junior Tennis is ready to kick off the 2023 campaign. That’s right, the Spring Junior Team Tennis (JTT) season has finally arrived with competitions across the state starting as early as February 11. Junior Team Tennis offers children ages 6-18 the chance to play on compatible teams of similar age and skill levels. With beginner to advanced levels, JTT is a great program for all kids who want to get involved or stay active in sports. The green ball is available for divisions 12 and below and below, while the yellow ball is available to anyone competing in divisions 12 and below or above. Multiple leagues across the state will kick off in the coming weeks, with hundreds of Florida players ready to hit the court. JTT is currently offered in 19 different provinces and registration is still open. USTA Florida offers leagues in the following areas: USTA Florida Youth Team Play Manager Liz Spicer is excited about the new season and looking forward to 2023. Last year was such a successful year for JTT and the tennis community, she said. This year we expect even more registrations and we are delighted to see children of all ages and abilities having the opportunity to play tennis in a team of peers. Competitions are starting soon and places are filling up fast, so be sure to register as soon as possible to take part in the Spring JTT season. For the top-performing teams in each region, the 2023 Spring JTT State Championship will take place on June 3 and June 4 at the Sanlando Tennis Center. In last year’s Fall State Championship, more than 30 teams competed for the honor of the state’s best. If you miss the spring season, don’t worry, as the fall season kicks off in August, with the state championship on December 9 and December 10. Tennis is more than an individual sport and JTT does a great job of promoting that to children at an early age. When they get to high school and college, there’s a team aspect to the game and they’ll know what it’s like to compete in that environment and be better prepared. For more information on Junior Team Tennis, visit www.ustaflorida.com/JTT. For questions about the program or if you would like to start a JTT competition near you, please contact Liz Spicer bee [email protected].

