A&T falls to Hampton in Battle of CAA HBCUs





Next game: William & Mary 2/12/2023 | 14.00 hours February 12 (Sun) / 2 p.m William & Mary History EAST GREENBORO The North Carolina A&T women’s basketball fell to longtime rival Hampton 66-53 at the Corbett Sports Center on Thursday night. The loss drops A&T to 15-8 overall and 9-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). A&T dropped completely from the top spot in the CAA for the first time this season. The Aggies are half a game behind Drexel, who faces College of Charleston on Friday. All three of A&T’s CAA losses have come in North Carolina. The win improved Hampton to 8-13 overall and 5-6 in the conference as Thursday’s matchup was the 44th between the two teams. Malaysia Bracone led A&T with 13 points and nine rebounds. Chaniya Clark 13 points added, and Jordan Dorsey posted 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Hampton used 31 A&T turnovers to outscore the Aggies 25-11 in points of turnover. The Pirates also made 21 of 23 free throws to shoot 91.3 percent from the line, in contrast to the Aggies who shot just 14-for-28 (.500) from the line. Hampton pulled out late, but the Pirates went ahead most of the game. A&T led for only two minutes and 38 seconds and never took the lead in the second half. a Levossie Taylor free throw put the Aggies to within one, 40–39, with 2:51 left in the third quarter. But the Pirates scored five consecutive runs, including a three-pointer by Laren Vanarsdale to give the Pirates a 45–39 lead. The two teams traded two free throws to end the third quarter as Clark hit two free throws followed by two free throws by Hampton’s Camryn Hill before Dorsey ended the quarter with two free throws to send the game into the fourth quarter with Hampton ahead 47-43. A&T never got closer than four in the fourth quarter. Two free throws from Clark brought the Aggies within 54–50 with 3:50 left in the game. The Pirates then began to distance themselves. Back-to-back jump shots from Nylah Young gave the Pirates a 58–50 lead with 2 minutes left in the game. Jasmine Harris then found a cutting D’Mya Tucker moving toward the basket for a layup to pull the Aggies to six. But Hampton was too strong from the line. The Pirates went 8-for-8 from the line in the final 45 seconds and went 11-for-12 at the line in the fourth quarter. Hampton took a 9–2 lead to start the game, but the Aggies battled defensively and trailed 9–6 at the end of the first quarter despite going 3-for-11 (.273) from the floor. A&T took the game’s first lead thanks to a 10-2 run started by a Bracone layup and capped by a Bracone jumper to give the Aggies a 16-14 lead with 5:14 left in the first half. Dorsey gave the Aggies their biggest lead of the game 21-18 with a steal and a layup with three minutes left to play at halftime. But Hampton beat A&T 10-2 in the last three minutes of the second quarter to take a 28-23 halftime lead. Young led the Pirates with 18 points, five rebounds and five steals.

