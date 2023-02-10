No. 22 Sun Devils take two on opening day





Next game: against Northern Illinois 2/10/2023 | 03:00 February. 10 (Fri) / 3:00 PM in return for Northern Illinois History SAN DIEGO The first day of the 2023 softball season was much like years ago when the Sun Devils got a pair of wins at the SDSU Season Kickoff. No. 22 Arizona State woke up late to get past CSUN 6-3 in eight innings to kick off the festivities. The Sun Devils (2-0) then ruined the San Diego State celebration with an 8-2 win to close out the day and Megan Bartlett a 2-0 start as head coach at ASU. SUN DEVILS 6, MATADORS 3 (8 turns) In the opener against CSUN (0-1), the Sun Devils overcame a 3-0 deficit with six unanswered runs to win in extras. Makena Harper had two triples and drove in four runs, with Marisa’s fault allowing only one hit in 3.1 innings of relief to clinch victory. HOW IT HAPPENED Trailing 3-0 in the top of the sixth, Harper tripled home Emily Cazares And Jasmine Hill with one out to narrow the deficit to one.

freshman Kylee Magee started in the circle and struckout six in 4.2 innings. Two-tun triple van @makennaharp makes this interesting. T6: OUTFIT 2 | CSUN 3#ForksUp /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/1dlKe2HvS9 Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) February 9, 2023 SUN DEVILS 8, AZTECS 2 The long ball returned against San Diego State (1-1) as ASU hit four home runs into one of the deepest parks in the nation. The pitching was just as solid, holding SDSU to only three basehits. HOW IT HAPPENED 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning Yanni Acuna hit a 2-run home run to center left for her first of the season.

hit a 2-run home run to center left for her first of the season. Cazares went back-to-back with a blast to the right that made it 4-0.

Shannon Cunningham delivered a 2-run double in the top of the third inning to start her career with three consecutive hits.

delivered a 2-run double in the top of the third inning to start her career with three consecutive hits. After SDSU skipped a run in the bottom of the fourth, Jazmyn Rollin homered to the right to put in the fifth.

homered to the right to put in the fifth. Two batters later, Jordan VanHook hit her first home run since 2021 with a bang to right.

hit her first home run since 2021 with a bang to right. Mac Osborne left the circle and allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings to earn her first win as a Sun Devil.

left the circle and allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings to earn her first win as a Sun Devil. Kenzie Brown struckout four batters, including striking out in the sixth in her two innings.

struckout four batters, including striking out in the sixth in her two innings. Guilt hit the seventh with one strikeout. We go back to back????@emilyyycazares increase our lead ?? T2: ASU 4 /// SDSU 0#ForksUp /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/5Mp4oEoQh5 Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) February 10, 2023 REMARKABLE Harper is the first player in program history with two triples in the same game dating back to the 2007 season with available game records.

Game one marked the sixth time Harper recorded at least four points in a game during her career.

With a hit in both games, Acuña extended her hitting streak from the end of last season to a career best 10 games.

Taking the win against CSUN, Schuld has now won nine consecutive decisions dating back to March 4, 2022.

Osborne won her third consecutive decision dating back to March 9, 2022, when she pitched for Virginia Tech.

The four home runs against San Diego State are the team’s first since April 15, 2022 against Utah.

Bartlett is the fourth ASU coach in a row to win the first two games. NEXT ONE The Sun Devils take the field twice during the SDSU Season Kickoff on Friday. They kick off at 3pm MST against Northern Illinois before facing Notre Dame at 5:30pm MST. Playing times are subject to change as two games are played prior to the ASU games. To follow @ASUSoftball on Twitter for the most up-to-date information.

