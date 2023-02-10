Texans heading into third indoor meeting at Texas Tech, final tune-up ahead of WAC Indoor Championships





STEPHENVILLE, Texas Tarleton Athletics has seen success at Texas Tech Sports Performance Center in 2023. Now they head back to Lubbock for their third straight meeting hosted by the Red Raiders in the 2023 indoor season. Tarleton will compete in the second annual Jarvis Scott Open on Friday and Saturday, which will be streamed on ESPN+. The Texans will aim to put their best foot forward and see what they can bring ahead of the WAC Indoor Championships in Seattle on February 24-25. Competitors gentlemen After breaking the Tarleton indoor school record in the triple jump for the second time at the final meeting, Gabriel Tosti will compete in the long jump and triple jump for the Texans this weekend. Joshua Harris and Jade Hall will also participate in the triple jump. Brandon McKissick will run in the 400m sprint after breaking an impressive record in the 4x400m relay two weeks ago. Justin Raines will run the 60-meter dash again, as he showed his potential at the Texas Tech Open by winning his heat and running a top 10 time in the prelims. He will also compete in the 200m sprint. Bailey Smotek will head off in the 800-meter sprint, a race in which he was second in the school record book earlier this season with a run of 1:52.26. freshman Canyon Staton will see time in three events, the 60m sprint, 200m sprint and the 4x400m relay. Clean Vincent will again run the 60-meter sprint and also jump in the long jump. Vincent is second all-time behind Raines in the 60m dash with a best of 6.83 he ran this season. Women’s Competitors Jenna Brazel will run the 800-meter sprint, her first action of the 2023 indoor season. She holds the 800-meter indoor school record on the women’s side, with a time of 2:12.65 in 2022. Bonnie Cliffon will compete in the weight throw, an event that broke the school record last December with a throw of 15.72 m in the Crimson and Gold Classic. Jordan Rae will participate in five events. The 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump and 4x400m relay. In the high jump, Rae has a best time of 1.72m which she jumped earlier this season to set the school record, tied with Rylee Hennig . Summer Croxton will run in three events, the 60m sprint, 200m sprint and 4x400m relay. Hannah Dudley will run in the 60m sprint and the 4x400m relay. Dudley is second all-time in the indoor 60-meter dash, finishing a year ago in 7.62 seconds. Kyndal Gladson will compete in the women’s long jump, an event where she has previously seen success. She jumped 5.62 m earlier in the season, finishing third all-time in the Texan school record book. Karleigh Hill will see time in three events, 60m hurdles, triple jump and the 4x400m relay.

