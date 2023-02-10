Happy return when tennis star Lily is selected for Team GB





Lily Mills, who took double gold at the 2019 Special Olympic World Games, will compete for Team GB in Berlin this summer A TENNIS star born with a rare genetic condition plans to bid for more Team GB glory after being selected to compete in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this summer. Lily Mills was chosen to represent her country by Special Olympics Camden, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The 22-year-old, who lives in Drayton Park, Islington, is no stranger to achieving success within the elite ranks after taking double gold for Team GB at the 2019 Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi where she won the women’s singles win. and mixed doubles events. Lily, who is currently a student at Westminster Kingsway College, also achieved silver medals for Team GB in women’s singles and mixed doubles at the 2017 Summer National Games in Sheffield. Reflecting on her return to the international scene, she said: It’s great, can’t wait to represent Team GB again. It’s gonna be fun. However, the determination and courage Lily displays on the field is nothing compared to the determination she has displayed off it. Within days of her birth in 2000, Lily became seriously ill and was rushed to hospital where her mother, Tallulah, was told there was a 50 percent chance she would survive. Lily was diagnosed with meningitis and septicemia, and doctors later discovered she also had a condition that affects one in 45,000 called galactosemia, which prevents her body from breaking down sugar galactose, causing it to build up to toxic levels if left untreated. She now follows a strict lactose-free diet. These early complications left Lily with a number of cognitive impairments, including learning disabilities, short-term memory loss, and poor coordination and tremor. However, Lily does not let such challenges stop her. Since picking up a tennis racket for the first time at the age of five, she has won numerous trophies and medals at regional, national and international levels. Her love for the sport only grows. She trains all week at the Islington Tennis Center in Market Road with her coach Mukember Musa, and on Saturdays the former pupil of Drayton Park Primary School also attends Mayfield Tennis Club in Palmers Green, Enfield. Tallulah emphasized the importance of tennis to her daughter, saying: Tennis has given Lily opportunities she never expected. She lives and breathes tennis. Lily finds it hard to make friends that tennis has given her a life. With learning difficulties and short-term memory loss, the repetition of tennis has been life-changing for Lily, building not only her confidence and self-esteem, but also her coordination and physical health. Lily is raising money for her trip to Germany in June. Visit to support her on her journey www.gofundme.com

