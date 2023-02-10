Phoenix will host the 2023 Elon Softball Classic

Winthrop February 11 2:30 in the evening Live statistics Game Notes (.PDF)

ELON, N.C The Elon University softball team returns to the diamond to host the opening tournament of the season, the Elon Softball Classic, this weekend, February 10-11, playing four games against the field of Morgan State, North Carolina Central and Winthrop in Hunt Softball Park. North Carolina A&T will also participate in the tournament.

ELON SOFTBALL CLASSIC SCHEDULE (ELON GAMES ONLY)

Friday February 10 e 12:00 am against Winthrop 2.30 PM IN THE EVENING vs NC Central



Saturday February 11 e 12:00 am versus Morgan State 2.30 PM IN THE EVENING against Winthrop



FOLLOW THE PHOENIX

Live stats are available for the tournament by visiting the team’s schedule page at elonphoenix.com.

Updates will also be posted on Twitter on the @ElonSoftball team account.

Elon’s game against North Carolina Central on Friday, February 10 at 2:30 p.m. will be streamed on FloSoftball via a paid subscription.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET

Morgan State: Elon has an all-time 5-0 lead over Morgan State in a run that dates back to 2011. Both teams played at last year’s Phoenix Invitational where the maroon and gold took a 2-0 decision against the Bears.

Central North Carolina: The Phoenix and the Eagles have met 16 times in their series history going into 2023 with Elon posting a perfect ledger of 16-0. The Phoenix won 7-0 in their encounter last season.

Winthrop: The Phoenix and the Eagles have met 23 times on the softball diamond, with Winthrop holding a 14-9 series lead. Both teams last played in 2016 in the UGA Red and Black Showcase where the Phoenix swept the Eagles 15-0 and 17-3 in both games of the tournament.

SCALE, MCCARD TO 2023 CAA PRE-SEASON WATCH LIST

Junior Gabi Scale and sophomores McKenna McCard were selected for the inaugural Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Watch List, as announced by the League Office on Tuesday, February 7.

A third-team All-CAA selection last season, Schaal led the Phoenix in home runs (nine) and RBI (38) while batting .316 overall with nine doubles. She also had 12 multi-RBI games. Despite missing the last 13 games of the year due to injury, the Lakeland, Florida native still finished second in the CAA in RBI, fourth in homers and eighth overall in slugging percentage (.624).

McCard earned CAA All-Tournament team honors after helping the Phoenix clinch a spot in the championship game for the second time in the program’s history with her performance in the circle. The Ashburn, Georgia native won 3-3 this season with a 3.27 ERA in 51.1 innings, while holding only opposing batters to a .182 average. She also struckout 48 batters and finished second in the team.

2023 CAA PRE-SEASON POLL

The Phoenix was predicted to be fourth in the 2023 CAA Preseason Poll, as released by the league office on Tuesday, February 7.

Reigning Tournament Champion UNCW was chosen as the CAA’s preseason favorite, earning 95 points and five votes for first place. Defending regular-season champion Delaware tied for second with 91 points, while UNCW tied for first with five votes. Hofstra was third with 80 points and one first place, while Elon was fourth with 71 points. Fifth place was taken by league newcomer Stony Brook, who had 69 points.

College of Charleston (54) was sixth in the poll, followed by Drexel (45) and Towson (33) seventh and eighth, respectively. League newcomers Monmouth (31), Hampton (21) and North Carolina A&T (15) rounded out the 11-team poll.

BOCOCK HUNTING HISTORY

Elon head coach Kathy Bocock becomes the program’s longest-serving head coach in the Division I era as she enters her 12the season at the helm of the program in 2023. Bocock and Patti Raduenz (2001-11) have both coached the Phoenix for 11 seasons as head coach.

Bocock is also four wins shy of becoming the program’s all-time career leader in wins, as she sits with Elon as head coach with 274 wins, trailing only Raduenz on the team’s all-time list with her 277 wins.

AROUND THE HORN

Elon is coming off a 30-22 ledger in 2022 and went 10-8 in the CAA. Highlights of last season’s wins include victories over Power 5 opponents North Carolina and Michigan State, while also earning their second-ever trip to the CAA championship game.

The Phoenix returns 13 players from last year’s squad, including six starters and four pitchers. Among the notable returners outside of Schaal and McCard is the CAA All-Rookie roster Taylor Cherry and CAA All-Tournament picks in catcher senior Carey Davis and sophomores Chloe Hatzopoulos .

The 2023 schedule for maroon and gold features eight teams that made the postseason last season and 28 games at their home diamond at Hunt Softball Park. Also on the list are five teams from Power 5 conferences, 14 that set records in 2022 and three teams that finished in the top 35 in 2022 RPI, including two teams in the top 25 who will play in Hunt Softball Park.

Six fresh faces will make their debut this season in an Elon kit including a few transfers. Sophomore outfielder Reagan Hartley and junior pitcher Meredith Wells joining the Phoenix after beginning their collegiate careers at Chattanooga State and James Madison, respectively. Hartley batted .346 in 179 at bats and ranked 11th in the nation in stolen bases with 51. She also drove in 27 RBI last season and scored 55 runs in 60 games. Wells is coming off making 12 appearances in the circle with the Dukes, including going 3-1 this past spring with a 4.59 ERA in 29.0 innings of action.

Both Hartley and Wells join the freshmen Michaela Hobson (R.H.P.), Maurice Murray (UT), Payton Black (In and Mary Mos Wirt (C/UT) as the newcomers to the Phoenix.

Last season, Elon’s pitching staff was one of the more formidable units in the CAA. The Phoenix finished third in the league in ERA at 2.98, which was the team’s best since 2017. Elon also tied for the league leader in shutouts with 10 and placed second in strikeouts (238) and opposing batting average (.246 ).

One of the top pitchers returning for the Phoenix is ​​Cherry, who led the Phoenix in innings pitched (88.2), strikeouts (87), and saves (two) while going 7-7 with a 3.39 ERA. The Suffolk, Virginia native last season became the third pitcher in school history to pitch a perfect game with her performance against ECU.

Another sophomore Isley Duggins , also looks set to build on her rookie campaign. The Burlington, NC native finished second on the team in ERA (2.61) in her 64.1 innings pitched last year, earning a complete victory against North Carolina. She finished second in the CAA in adversity average at .193.

SCOUTING THE OPPOSITION

Morgan state

The Bears rack up a 31-15 record in 2022, including an 18-3 score while playing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) as they advanced to the conference championship game. This season, Morgan State finished second behind reigning MEAC champion Howard in the 2023 MEAC Preseason Poll.

Top returners for the Bears include junior pitcher Anaya Hunte, the 2023 MEAC Softball Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Hunte, reigning MEAC Pitcher of the Year, helped Morgan State to a school-record 31 wins a year ago. Hunte went 15-3 this season with 18 starts, two saves and eight complete games. She threw 122.1 innings while allowing 88 hits, 30 walks and 142 strikeouts.

Other notable returnees for the Bears include second-team MEAC selections in senior pitcher Melissa Paz, junior shortstop Mia Ewell, and senior outfielder Asia Thomas.

North Carolina central

After a 12-36 campaign in 2022 and a score of 8-13 in the MEAC, North Carolina Central finished fourth in the conference preseason poll this year.

The Eagles return three All-MEAC first team honors in redshirt junior third baseman Maegan Garrison, junior shortstop Jaylah Barr and junior catcher Hailey Batista. Batista (.913), Barr (.911) and Garrison (.755) have NCCU’s top OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of everyday fielders from last season. Barr and Batista tied for the team lead in home runs, which tied for seventh in the MEAC.

Winthrop

The Eagles are coming off an 18-37 season with a 10-17 conference record, as they return with an experienced roster that includes five of their top six hitters and 100 percent of the pitching staff. Winthrop was voted to finish sixth in the 2023 Big South Preseason Poll.

The 2023 roster is led by two-time All-Big South selection Macy McCall and 2022 All-Big South selection Paige Rivas. Rivas led the team in at bats with a .354 average and in stolen bases with 25. McCall led in runs with 38 and finished second with 23 stolen bases. The team’s top RBI leader from last year, Kaitlyn Tucker, also returns.

The pitching staff is led by sophomore pitchers Reese Basinger and Sydney Boulware and senior Bella Roy. The trio combined for 341.1 of the team’s 347.1 innings pitched.

ON DECK

Elon travels to state rival North Carolina on Wednesday, February 15 for a midweek game against the Tar Heels. Playtime is set at 5:00 PM

