‘Novak Djokovic against everyone’ – Brad Gilbert predicts how many Grand Slams tennis stars will win this year





High-profile former tennis player and coach, Brad Gilbert, has predicted how much Grand Slams world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will win this season following his Australian Open win. The Serb returned to the top of the world rankings with his latest success in Melbourne Park as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the flagship final at the Rod Laver Arena with another hugely impressive win on the biggest stage. Djokovic now has 22 Grand Slam titles to his name – the same number as his great rival Rafael Nadal – as he returned to Australia in style to claim the first major of the new season and return himself to the top of the ATP rankings. hoist. Tennis How Alcaraz’s return will shake up the ATP Tour as he battles Djokovic YESTERDAY AT 11:27 The 35-year-old will struggle to win his third French Open title in a few months with his big rival, Rafael Nadal, and rising star Carlos Alcaraz among the big names. While he didn’t specify which of the three remaining Grand Slams he thought Djokovic would win, Gilbert made a fascinating prediction. “I think it’s definitely going to be Djoker against everyone else this year,” said Brad Gilbert on the Hold court with Patrick McEnroe podcast. “If I had to put up an over-under, I’d say two-and-a-half Slams for him. He’s getting better at 35.” “I think it used to be all about Rafa [Nadal] and Fed [Roger Federer] for him they are measuring and making their improvements. The “Big 3″ pushed each other,” Gilbert explains. “But now Djoker, I believe, has gone to another height where he’s making these adjustments to his game [face] Tsitsipas and Alcaraz [and similar players], to all the young players pushing him. That will probably add time to his game in a sense.” ‘I collapsed emotionally’ – Djokovic in tearful embrace with team after 10th Australian Open title As the conversation on the podcast moved to other areas, Gilbert and McEnroe compared to some extent the similarities and differences between Djokovic and other legends from different eras, Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl. “I do believe that if you put Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl in the blender, you get Novak Djokovic,” said Gilbert. McEnroe agreed: “The only difference is that Djokovic is lightning fast. “Both guys, Agassi and Lendl, were fast and could cover the field, but they weren’t lightning fast and as fast as Novak.” Gilbert and McEnroe’s opinions come days after another tennis legend, Jimmy Connors, had his say about his’ Advantage Connors podcast with his son Brett. “I want to say this, the man is a great tennis player, right?” said Connors in the latest episode. “He’s not afraid to go out and play the game, his game. Win or lose. He’s not afraid to risk it. He knows he’s got a bull’s eye. Now even more so. “He’s not afraid against all these young guys, who’ve had some pretty good tournaments. But he’s not afraid of that. He’s playing the game, he’s not afraid to mix it up.” “He’s not afraid to get the ball early, he’s not afraid to get 20 balls to win a point. He’s not afraid to figure out a way to win – and, you know, for I like to see that.” Champion Novak Djokovic’s top 5 shots from the 2023 Australian Open – – – The 2023 Australian Open was live and the French Open will follow discovery+ the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk ATP Indian Wells Djokovic and Nadal on Indian Wells list of participants despite doubts about participation YESTERDAY AT 9:58 PM Tennis I’m ready Rune is aware of the target on his back for 2023 07/02/2023 AT 15:55

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.co.uk/tennis/novak-djokovic-v-everyone-else-brad-gilbert-predicts-how-many-grand-slams-tennis-star-will-win-this-_sto9379852/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos