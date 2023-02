‘Novak Djokovic against everyone’ – Brad Gilbert predicts how many Grand Slams tennis stars will win this year

High-profile former tennis player and coach, Brad Gilbert, has predicted how much Grand Slams world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will win this season following his Australian Open win.

The Serb returned to the top of the world rankings with his latest success in Melbourne Park as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the flagship final at the Rod Laver Arena with another hugely impressive win on the biggest stage.

Djokovic now has 22 Grand Slam titles to his name – the same number as his great rival Rafael Nadal – as he returned to Australia in style to claim the first major of the new season and return himself to the top of the ATP rankings. hoist.

The 35-year-old will struggle to win his third French Open title in a few months with his big rival, Rafael Nadal, and rising star Carlos Alcaraz among the big names. While he didn’t specify which of the three remaining Grand Slams he thought Djokovic would win, Gilbert made a fascinating prediction.

“I think it’s definitely going to be Djoker against everyone else this year,” said Brad Gilbert on the Hold court with Patrick McEnroe podcast.

“If I had to put up an over-under, I’d say two-and-a-half Slams for him. He’s getting better at 35.”

“I think it used to be all about Rafa [Nadal] and Fed [Roger Federer] for him they are measuring and making their improvements. The “Big 3″ pushed each other,” Gilbert explains.

“But now Djoker, I believe, has gone to another height where he’s making these adjustments to his game [face] Tsitsipas and Alcaraz [and similar players], to all the young players pushing him. That will probably add time to his game in a sense.”

As the conversation on the podcast moved to other areas, Gilbert and McEnroe compared to some extent the similarities and differences between Djokovic and other legends from different eras, Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl.

“I do believe that if you put Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl in the blender, you get Novak Djokovic,” said Gilbert.

McEnroe agreed: “The only difference is that Djokovic is lightning fast.

“Both guys, Agassi and Lendl, were fast and could cover the field, but they weren’t lightning fast and as fast as Novak.”

Gilbert and McEnroe’s opinions come days after another tennis legend, Jimmy Connors, had his say about his’ Advantage Connors podcast with his son Brett.

“I want to say this, the man is a great tennis player, right?” said Connors in the latest episode.

“He’s not afraid to go out and play the game, his game. Win or lose. He’s not afraid to risk it. He knows he’s got a bull’s eye. Now even more so.

“He’s not afraid against all these young guys, who’ve had some pretty good tournaments. But he’s not afraid of that. He’s playing the game, he’s not afraid to mix it up.”

“He’s not afraid to get the ball early, he’s not afraid to get 20 balls to win a point. He’s not afraid to figure out a way to win – and, you know, for I like to see that.”

