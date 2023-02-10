Cleveland State Women’s Tennis continues Spring Slate against Ball State & Western Michigan Athletics





CLEVELAND, Ohio— Continuing its 2023 spring slates this weekend, the Cleveland State women’s tennis team hosts Ball State on Friday, February 10 before traveling to West Michigan on Sunday, February 12. Contest #8 | Ball stands | Friday February 10 | 4:00 in the afternoon

Contest #9 | in West Michigan | Sunday February 12 | 10:00 am Last timeout…

Splitting their games against Bowling Green and Butler, the Vikings grabbed a 7-0 sweep over the Falcons before dropping a hard-fought 4-3 decision against the Bulldogs. The Vikings finished the third week of the spring season with a 5-2 overall, while the loss to Butler marked Cleveland State’s first loss in the MMTP this season. Men named #HLTennis Singles Player of the Week

Earlier this week, Sima Heren was recognized by the Horizon League as she was named #HLTennis Singles Player of the Week. The last time out, Men went 2-0 at No. 4 singles, winning both of her matches in straight sets against Bowling Green (6-3, 6-1) and Butler (6-2, 6-3). With the wins, Heren extended her singles win streak to five games in a row, and now owns a team-best 6-1 record this spring. …Third consecutive #HLTennis Honor for the Vikings

Sima Heren was the third Viking to earn Singles Player of the Week honors this season, as Cleveland State took the award in each of the first three weeks of the spring campaign. Men’s joins Bethany Yauch and Oihane Vicario have been awarded Singles Player of the Week honors this season, while Filippa Frogner and Selma Tounsi were also recognized as Doubles Team of the Week earlier this year. Vikings With The Colon

So far this spring, Cleveland State has earned double points in all seven games. Entering week three of dual match play, Ella Franz and Tereze Vevere have a perfect 5-0 record this spring, while Filippa Frogner/Selma Tounsi and Bethany Yauch/Sima Heren are both 4-2 in dual matches. Overall, Cleveland State has won 15 of its 19 completed doubles games for the year. Yauch is approaching 50 career singles wins

Going into the weekend, Junior Bethany Yauch is approaching the 50-win mark and currently stands at 45 singles wins. Yauch, who is 12-7 overall this year and 5-2 this spring, would be the 17the Viking reaches 50 wins milestone, and first since Blanche Lenoan in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csuvikings.com/sports/w-tennis/2022-23/releases/20230209gmbwsa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos