Georgia Tennis mourns the loss of former star Lilly Kimbell





The tennis community is mourning the sudden passing of former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell, who died at the age of 31. In an emotional tribute on Facebook, her family revealed she was suffering from kidney problems that led to a “massive heart attack.” Despite efforts to resuscitate her, including home CPR and hospitalization, she was eventually taken off a ventilator. Lilly’s sister Samantha Gillas posted on Facebook on Feb. 6: “Yesterday, heaven gained another angel. My sister Lilly passed away. She had a kidney problem, we don’t know how it happened, but had a massive heart attack. Her brain was without oxygen for too long and we had to let her go yesterday.” Lilly’s impact on Georgia’s tennis program was enormous. Head coach Jeff Wallace expressed his heartache at her passing and remembered her for her exceptional attitude and work ethic that helped shape the team’s culture of excellence. In a statement, Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace mourned the devastating loss, saying, “I will always remember how her attitude and work ethic helped create a culture of excellence. Lilly was a fantastic teammate who was always smiling and laughing during practices and games. She ranks as one of the most successful doubles players in Georgia tennis history. Known for her infectious smile and laughter, Lilly was one of the most successful doubles players in Georgia tennis history. She holds the school record for consecutive doubles wins in a season tied with partner Maho Kowase and was a member of four NCAA quarterfinalist teams. Born in New Braunfels, Texas, Kimbell was a standout tennis player during her college days and was a major influence on her team’s success. She was a member of the tennis teams from 2011 to 2014, recording an impressive 197 combined wins, including 109 in doubles and 88 in singles. Kimbell played an integral role in her team’s accomplishments, including being part of the SEC Tournament Championship team in 2014, which finished with a 24-5 record, and the SEC Championship team in 2013, which went 24-4. She was also a member of four teams that advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals, a testament to her skill and competitive spirit. Kimbell’s personal achievements were also noteworthy. She was named to the SEC All-Tournament team in 2012 and 2014 and as a senior had an impressive 30-8 record in singles, earning the title of ITA Regional Most Improved Senior of the Year. Her doubles performance is equally impressive. As a freshman, she won the 2011 ITA Southeast Regional Doubles Championship with Chelsey Gullickson. Kimbell holds the record for most consecutive doubles wins in a season, with 22 wins alongside Kowase in 2012. She is fourth in career doubles wins, with a record of 109–31, and seventh in doubles wins in a season, with a 32-5 record in 2012. In addition to her athletic achievements, Lilly was a distinguished student, graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Science in 2014. She then obtained her master’s degree in Sports Management in 2016. The tennis community will remember her impact on the court. She ranks fourth at the University of Georgia in doubles wins and seventh in doubles wins in a season. NEXT: Buffalo Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula Also Had Sudden Cardiac Arrest Like Damar Hamlin

