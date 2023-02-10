Titans Drop season opener at No. 2 UCLA





Box Score WESTWOOD, California – The Cal State Fullerton Titans women’s softball lost their season opener against No. 2 UCLA on Thursday night, falling 3-0 at Easton Stadium. The Titans fall to 6-5 in season openers under Head Coach Kelly Ford’s tenure. The Titans got a chance to roll out their top three pitchers in the game against UCLA and they pitched admirably in the losing effort. Raci Miranda got the start and went 3.1 innings, allowing only three hits, two batters hit, zero walks, and one strikeout. END 2 | @MirandaRaci gets a strikeout, leaving another Bruin in scoring position ��-0

��-0#TusksUp pic.twitter.com/quj2zJopZf — Titans Softball (@Fullerton_SB) February 10, 2023 Haley Rainey threw 1.1 innings in relief for Miranda. She allowed two unearned runs on one walk, two hits and one strikeout. Sutherlin threw the final 1.1 frames allowing one run on two hits on zero walks. Megan Faraimo went the distance for the Bruins and struckout 13 batters. She allowed only three Titans to reach on a walk, hit pitch, and a base hit by Megan Delgadillo in the sixth inning to break the no-hitter. M6| @megdelgadillo37 breaks out the UCLA no-hitter in the sixth#TusksUp pic.twitter.com/mHxjLEg6Ls — Titans Softball (@Fullerton_SB) February 10, 2023 The Titans got their first two baserunners in the fourth inning on an one-out walk by Neil and Becerra was hit by a pitch. However, Neil was thrown out trying to steal third and the Bruins got out of trouble. In the bottom of the fourth, UCLA loaded the bases with one out in this inning. Haley Rainey came in in relief to make her Titan debut, throwing out of the jam with a big strikeout and a groundout to end the frame. END 4 | UCLA loads the bases with one out but @HaleyRainey2 makes her Titan debut with a K and induces a groundout to escape the jam!#TusksUp pic.twitter.com/1G378XI0gK — Titans Softball (@Fullerton_SB) February 10, 2023 Rainey should have had another clean inning of relief in the 5th inning, but the Bruins were able to capitalize on an infield error. The Bruins had back-to-back hits with two outs to record the first two runs of the game. UCLA would add another run in the sixth inning after Bailey Wallace made a valiant dive attempt to hook a ball into shallow left field. The Titans return to Westwood tomorrow for one more road game before returning to Anderson Family Field on Saturday. Tomorrow, the Titans take on Utah State at Easton Stadium. The first throw is scheduled for 2 p.m WATCH THE TITANS ON ESPN+

