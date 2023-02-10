Augustana Swim & Dive wins 400 medley relay on day two of NSIC Championships





WEST FARGO, ND The Augustana Women’s Swimming and Diving Squad saw an NSIC Champion and two NSIC All-Conference placements on the second day of the NSIC Championships. The Vikings lead the NSIC Championships with 490 points after two days of competition. Minnesota State is second with 459 points, while St. Cloud State is third with 400 points. The 400 medley relay team of Brian Greenwaldt , Angelina Chan , Montgomery place And Nesrine Jelliti became NSIC champions after placing first in the event. The group completed the relay in a time of 3:47.20, clinching the Vikings’ third NSIC champion to date this week. The Vikings saw success again Libby Breckon who clinched her second NSIC All-Conference placement of the week. Breckon finished third in the 200 free swim in a time of 1:53.06 to earn an NCAA ‘B’ time. Maya Kangas today was the last Viking to claim an NSIC All-Conference seal of approval. Kangas staked her claim in the 400 individual medley, taking second place with an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 4:28.96. The Augustana diving team opened its day at the NSIC Championships. Clara Duplisis placed ninth in the prelims with a total of 361.20 points to lead AU. “What a fun game day,” said the head coach Lindsey Micho . “Our divers started our score at 1 meter with excellent performance. “Swimming was fun and exciting today. We were led by some NCAA ‘B’ cuts and finished with a thrilling win in the medley relay. Day three should bring even more excitement.” Next one The Viking women return to racing tomorrow for day three of the NSIC Championships in West Fargo, North Dakota. The preliminary round starts at 10 a.m. and the final at 5:30 p.m GoAugie.com

