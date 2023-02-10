



ITHACA, NY The University of Pennsylvania men’s (16-8) and women’s (19-8) fencing teams travel to Cornell University this weekend for the 2023 Ivy League Round-Robins. Preview of Penn

Among the women, the Quakers will be #4 in the Round-Robins (Princeton #1, Columbia #2, Harvard #3). Each weapon group has at least 17 wins in 27 games, led by the epeeists going into the weekend 19-8. The saber contingent heads to Ithaca 18-9 for the season, while the foil squad checks in at 17-10. Nine fencers have won at least 25 matches and 57 percent of their matches this season, including three who have won more than 40 matches by similar percentages. epeeist Jessica Liang has won 48 matches, bringing her career win total to 153, while being a blade-mate Chloe Daniel is right behind her with 44, bringing her career win total to 148. foilist Talia Becker Calazans has participated in only 31 matches this season, but has won in 25 of them. Weapon mate Katina Proestakis Ortiz also has 25 wins (in just 39 matches), already surpassing her 21 wins from last season. Sabrina Cho leads the group with 34 wins in 42 games, also surpassing her win total from last season (30). The four winningest sabreists have a combined total of more than 130 wins this season, led by Hailey Lu whose 41 wins are four times more than her 10 from last season. Sarah yarn is close behind Lu with 35 wins, the best of any freshman on the team. Check in on 28 wins each Sapphira Ching And Vivian Lu . The women faced two Ivy League foes this season, falling 20-7 to Columbia at the Penn State Invitational on January 15 and beating Yale 19-8 two weeks ago at the Tri-State Shark Showcase. The men will also be the #4 seed during the Round-Robins weekend (Columbia #1, Harvard #2, Princeton #3). The foilists have won 12 of their last 14 matches, bringing their season mark to 18-6. The sabreists arrive on weekends 4-8 and the epeeists arrive at 12-12. epeeist Avery Townsend made a notable impact in his freshman season, racking up 43 team victories. Fellow freshmen Simon Kushkov has won 40 matches for the sabreists and the foil duo of Blake brochure And Eric Yu 55 games won. The Quakers faced both Columbia and Yale this season, coming close to beating each other. What’s in the store

The Quaker men will compete in four games total, while the Quaker women will compete in six (Cornell and Brown only play women’s teams). Team results determine the winner of the Ivy League Championship, but individual performances determine the award of All-Ivy honors. The top three finishers in each arm are named first-team All-Ivy, while the 4th and 6th-place finishers are named second-team All-Ivy. Schedule men

Day one

vs. Harvard 10 am

vs Columbia 11:30am Day two

by Yale 9 a.m

against Princeton 10:30 am Schedule for women

Day one

against Harvard 2:30 p.m

against Brown 3:45 p.m

against Cornell 6:30 p.m Day two

against Princeton 12:15 p.m

against Colombia 13:45

by Yale 3:15 p.m #FightOnPenn

