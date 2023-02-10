LSU Track & Field goes to Boston and Fayetteville – LSU





BATON ROUGE, De. The LSU track-and-field program travels to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. The distance team heads to the East Coast for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center. Both encounters offer streamed services LSU will have 28 athletes (17 men, 11 women) travel to the two-day Tyson Invitational. Friday events begin for the Tigers at 2:15 PM CT with junior Morgan Smalls competing in the women’s long jump. Smalls also starts the day before the Tigers on Saturday with the women’s high jump at 11:30 a.m. Both days of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network + when the running events begin; fans must have a subscription to watch. All links related to the Tyson Invitational are linked directly below. Live results | Get to know schedule | Heat plate (day 1) | Heat Sheet (Day 2) | Live stream (day 1) | Live stream (day 2) A total of 18 athletes (9 men, 8 women) will perform this weekend at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Friday will mainly consist of women’s events, while day two will mainly consist of men’s events. Both days of the meet will be streamed on FloTrack; fans must have a subscription to watch. All links related to the David Hemery Valentine Invitational are linked directly below. Live results | Get to know schedule | List of field entries | Live stream (day 1 & 2) The Bowerman Watch Lists members roll out in both encounters this weekend. In Boston, sophomore Michaela Rose (RV) will compete in the women’s 800 meters on Friday at 11:35 a.m. Rose heads into the weekend with the school record and country best time of 2:01.66, set two weeks ago at the Razorback Invitational. At the Tyson Invitational, senior Favor Ofili and junior Sean Burrell will try to beat their times in the country. Ofili currently has the best time in the country of 22.53, which was set on the track she will be driving this weekend. She will run the 60 meters on Friday and the 200 meters and the 4 × 400 meter relay on Saturday. Burrell has run just one 400 meters this season with a time of 46.37 seconds, which equates to 15e in the nation. Burrell will run the 400 meters and the 4 × 400 meter relay on Saturday. This is the last weekend of road trips before the Tigers head home and prepare for the SEC Indoor Championships. Like this weekend, the championships will be held at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. Teams present

In addition to host Arkansas, LSU will compete against Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and others. follow us

