Choose your sport | The Spectator Australia

What sport would you recommend your child to play?

When it comes to football, most football players have to retire at the age of 30, some have sustained injuries for life. When it comes to competitive tennis, most players over-develop one side of their body and end up with shoulder, knee, ankle, wrist and of course tennis elbow injuries. If you love soccer, regularly heading soccer balls can leave you with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE); and let’s not talk about netball and knees and ankles, or rugby being associated with John Hopoate and neck braces. If you like cricket, few cricketers allow them to play after the age of 38.

In short, table tennis should be at the top of the list of recommended sports for everyone from 4 to 90 years old. It can even be medicinal.

Competitive table tennis is low-injury, high-intensity fitness training and a highly intelligent game. Physician and brain imaging expert Dr. Daniel Amen calls it the best brain sport. It is even gender-irrelevant one of those rare sports where women and men compete against each other on an equal footing.

I never beat 87-year-old George Chen in 7 years of TT competition, but playing him was like playing Kung Fu. His charisma and skill literally made his opponents’ games fall apart. There are other George Chens who put up to 70 years of experience into their matches and more often than not beat other more skilled and agile opponents.

It is the second most played sport in the world with an estimated 300 million players. There are no less than 85 million regular customers in China, but despite what you probably think, the game does not originate there. It was invented by David Foster in England in 1890.

Until recently, table tennis was our national family sport and a brilliant way to socialize with family and friends. Authentic Australia had a TT table in the garage and a Hills Hoist in the backyard.

In 1970, when seatbelts were not enforced and drunk driving was the norm. 1,061 people died on Victorian roads compared to 1,123 in 2021. It turns out that many of the same skills developed for table tennis also work for driving a motor vehicle. These include developing complex focus, acute consciousness frame, cognitive peripheral vision, and learning trajectory. I suggest that these skills should be exercised fairly regularly. Legendary footy coach Ron Barassis had such progressive thoughts in mind as he led his Carlton team to the premiership with TT skills, as passed down by the (in my opinion) greatest footballer ever, Alex Jesaulenko, once we played TT.

Table tennis medicine is indeed gaining recognition. It speeds up reflexes, develops and sharpens optical focus, stimulates a collection of neuromuscular circuits, and has numerous benefits for physical and mental health. There is good evidence that TT helps patients with Parkinson’s disease according to a study conducted by Kenichi Inoue, MD, of University of Fukuoka, Japan. It has also been found to work against dementia. Science is starting to tell us that the game is much healthier than we realized, but we need more studies and a lot more money.

Table tennis is a mind and body sport, but apart from dance, strategies and physical chess games, it is a brilliant neurological exercise that requires the eyes to focus heavily on the trajectory of a ball and somehow have the spatial framework to see it. over the net with surgically precise placement within the confines of the table. Even experienced players can read the spin and correctly anticipate it.

Each shot requires a complex assessment. The brain can also apply the skill of subtly adjusting the intensity of the grip and the precise angle of the bat; much of this is instinctive or unconscious, all achieved within a fraction of a second. Another part of the brain enforces self-control, something that regularly challenges even the most talented players. There are so many neurological circuits at play even before the body is mentioned.

But table tennis is currently having problems in Australia. TT Victoria has only a small number of employees, NSW none; volunteers only. Victoria doesn’t even have a designated TT center. Table tennis centers in regional and suburban areas have better facilities than central Melbourne.

In 1997, the Albert Park Table Tennis Centre, a special venue for six decades, was demolished to make way for the Melbourne Grand Prix. But instead of ensuring the construction of another table tennis center, TTV took root of the madman and moved to MSAC; the entire table tennis community is still paying for this idiocy.

In fact, MSAC treats table tennis like a second class resident. Basketball and volleyball are better spenders, and the state’s TT league is drowned out by loudly screaming basketball and volleyball crowds from the adjacent field that share the stadium. The facilities are not purpose built, the lighting and floors are far below par.

Yet TT Victoria is now in the black again after a major debt crisis and CEO Gen Dohrmann has a big job and is doing her best to promote the game to more people and get them out of their garages.

Melbourne still needs a dedicated table tennis center and table tennis requires substantial funding, world class facilities and research to do justice to the world’s second most popular sport. No other sport would do society as good as TT.

Dean Frenkel is an ambidextrous table tennis player