Buffs travel to Washington for two games





BOULDER, Colo. The Colorado Buffaloes Women’s Tennis team travels ahead

back-to-back games against Gonzaga and Eastern Washington on Saturday starting at 9am MST. The team is currently off to its best start since the 2020-21 season with a 3-1 win, thanks in large part to the

addition of Junior transfer Aya ElSayed. El Sayed transferred from the New Jersey Institute of

Technology after her sophomore year and has three more years to qualify. Since arriving in Colorado, El Sayed has made a major impact on the tennis program. In her first tournament

as Buff, El Sayed won the Battle In the Bay Consolation Championship. During that run, El Sayed fought

winning all but one match in three sets. She continued her strong start as a Buff this spring by starting the season 3-1 at No. 4 singles and winning

all her matches in straight sets. Along with the dominant mode wins, El Sayed has been the clutch,

two of three wins so far this season for the Buffs. No bigger than the last game against

San Francisco with a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win took the game in a 4-3 win for the Buffs. In addition to a strong start in singles, El Sayed looks set to form a powerful doubles duo with Senior Antonia

Balzert. After going 5-5 in the fall, the duo started figuring out how to play together this spring

after a convincing 6-3 win against San Francisco in their last game. The duo will look to continue

the winning ways this weekend in Washington. The Buffs travel to Washington this Saturday for an unconventional back-to-back game

Gonzaga and Eastern Washington. They start the day with Gonzaga at 9am MST. The Buffs will

try to go undefeated against Gonzaga, currently 2-0 with the last win coming in last year

Boulder 5-2. Mila Stanojevic won at number 2 singles last year 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, while Against Puzak got the last one

point of the day ranked No. 6 in singles, winning 6-4, 3-6, 10-4. As well as current No. 3 doubles team Ellen

Puzak and Tokac female won at the same position 6-2 to earn the double. Immediately after the game against Gonzaga, the Buffs take on Eastern Washington. In just one

matchup in 2017, the Buffs won the game 6-1. “This will be our first real road trip,” Coach Anthony Pham said. “We played Air Force and Denver, but

those were day trips. We’ll make sure we address some of the things we’ve seen against San

Francisco and do better in practice this week. We’ll make sure we’re ready to fight against one

good Gonzaga and Eastern Washington team. Playing a double header will be unique, so we will do that too

gotta be ready for that.” Colorado will start the season 5-1 for the first time since the 2020-2021 season.

