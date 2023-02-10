Tech will host a doubleheader on Sunday





LUBBOCK, Texas After a win against Wichita State, the Red Raiders look to continue their momentum as they host UTRGV and Abilene Christian for a doubleheader at The McLeod Tennis Center on Sunday, February 12 at 10 AM and 3 PM respectively. Tech (3-4) won the Shockers on Monday afternoon after claiming the double and winning three more singles matches. In doubles, Peter Pawlak And Franco Ribero defeated Misha Kvantaliani and Richey King on court two 6-3. Than, Sebastian Abboud And Tyler Stewart took the double with a win over Orel Ovil and Luke on court three by a score of 6-4. Ribero would add the second point on the board after defeating Ovil and court two, 6-1, 6-4. freshman Lorenzo Esquici recorded his first singles win on court five after beating Alex Richards 6–4, 6–1. Then Abboud would deliver the deciding game as he overtook King on court six, 6-4, 6-4. In addition, Ribero added two more wins over the course of two days as he won a singles and doubles against Tulsa on Sunday afternoon. Ribero leads the Red Raiders with five double singles wins, followed by Esquici with a perfect 4-0 dual singles record. Both Ribero and Pawlak also have team-high five double-double wins. ABOUT THE OPPOSITION UTRGV enters Sunday with a 3-5 record, with wins over Oral Roberts, St. Mary’s and UT Tyler, while dropping games against Oklahoma State, SMU and Southern Miss. Two players have four double singles wins as Emilien Burnel and Chris Lawrence lead the team in the category. In doubles, Burnel also leads the team with four double wins of his own, while Borna Devald and Karlo Krolo follow with three each. ACU is currently 4-2 on the season, with two games against Trinity and Tyler JC on Friday and Saturday before heading to Lubbock. The Wildcats have won against Lubbock Christian, East Tennessee State and Montana, while losing to TCU and Air Force. ACU is led in singles by both Cesar Barranquero and Savan Chhabra, with four double wins each. In doubles, the duo of Ethan Scribner and Chhabra have a 4-2 record, while Dario Kmet and Barranquero are undefeated, 3-0 in lone position. IN THE RANKING Texas Tech

Doubles No. 26 Dimitrios Azoidis / Reed Collier TO FOLLOW Both games will have live video And live statistics. Follow the @TexasTechMTEN Twitter account for updates on the competitions.

