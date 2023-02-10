Sports
Cricket star Megan Schutt’s priorities shift as she embraces family life
When ABC Sportlast sat down with Megan Schutt in June 2019, her goal was to become the world’s best bowler.
She had achieved that feat a month later after a successful Ashes tour that took her from fourth place on the ICC one-day international women’s charts to number one.
Now, three to four years later, Schutt’s priorities have really changed.
“Look, I’d still like to be number one, but that doesn’t guarantee we’re going to win cricket matches,” Schutt said.
“I went through a little patch there where I took a lot of wickets, we dominated, and that was just part of it.
“Today our team is still dominating and if I’m floating in the top 10 I’m excited.”
The 30-year-old Australian opening bowler is still well and truly in the mix, fourth in the world for ODIs and fifth in T20Is.
She has achieved some impressive milestones in the past 12 months, taking her 100th T20I wicket on tour in Ireland and earning her first international 5-fa in a series against Pakistan.
Schutt was part of the winning teams at the 50-over Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand last April and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August.
In November, she also found success on the domestic circuit, winning a maiden Women’s Big Bash title with the Adelaide Strikers and becoming the first bowler to win a 6-fa in league history.
But when Schutt is made aware of all these accomplishments, she doesn’t seem too fazed. See, the goalposts have just shifted since she became a mother in late 2021.
After going through the grueling process of reciprocal IVF with her wife Jess, their daughter Rylee was born three months premature due to pregnancy complications.
The trio spent the next 50 days in the hospital as Rylee battled to survive in intensive care.
Due to the difficult transition to parenthood, Schutt skipped a home game against India to stay by the side of her wife and baby. It was the first time since 2014 that she missed an Australian tour.
While Schutt hated missing out and couldn’t stand watching the team on TV, she knows her decision to take that time out of the game and focus on her family was undoubtedly the right one.
With a very happy and healthy Rylee approaching her second birthday on August 17, Schutt is much less concerned about checking off individual awards.
Instead, she chooses to turn the steadfast determination that got her into the Australian team in the first place and earned a reputation as one of the fiercest fast bowlers in the world into being a great mom and trying to be a better find work-life balance.
“Motherhood has completely changed me. I’m definitely a softer person and probably a little more emotionally fragile than I used to be,” she said.
“It just changes your whole outlook on life. You have all those feelings that you didn’t know were possible before, and all of a sudden the most important thing is to protect and take care of your child, so cricket takes a back seat.
“It’s my job and I absolutely love it, but at the end of the day, as long as my loved ones are taken care of, that’s my main purpose in life now, and you notice that every thought is consumed by them instead of from by cricket. , which is fine.
“We can be quite hard on ourselves as cricketers. I think we are very picky people who tend to focus on the negatives because our game is largely full of failures so it takes that side of cricket away and makes the negative days less.” negative.”
Having a busy toddler to come home to after a long day in the field has grounded Schutt, giving her the ultimate distraction from the pressures of her career and a greater sense of perspective.
“Seeing Rylee after a loss makes the feeling go away, as trite as that sounds,” Schutt said.
“You kind of just forget about it when you get home and mommy mode kicks in because you have a kid to take care of and you don’t really have time to analyze everything. Then you just show up at work the next day.
“I think that’s for the best: you don’t take your feelings home on those harder days and that’s probably why cricket doesn’t keep me up in the middle of the night anymore.”
Aside from the changes becoming a mom has had in her life and how she sees the world, Schutt says she absolutely loves seeing her wife be a mom to the role of Ryleea that she believes Jess was born to to play.
“Jess is the most caring person by nature and she has wanted to be a mother since she was a child,” she said.
“She’s extremely selfless, probably to her detriment at times, but watching her go about her motherhood duties is better than I ever expected. It’s an amazing feeling.
“I think I’m pretty caring too, but before I had a baby I don’t think I showed that side of myself to a lot of people. Now it’s definitely coming out a bit more.”
Referring to her decision to skip the 2021 India tour, Schutt hinted that she would likely have to make a similar choice between career and family again in the near future.
So the big question is, are there more kids at stake?
“The future is always hard to talk about, you just don’t know what’s coming, but I think there will be more kids for us, whether it’s one or two, we’re not sure yet.
“I think there will definitely be baby number two and number three is a maybe at this stage because if we did number three I would carry so it’s a special thought but it really depends on how my cricket going and how my body is holding up.
“I’d like to play until I go to Australia, or until one of the up and coming players steals my place. Then I’d turn my attention to domestic cricket. But as long as I can provide for my family, that’s all that matters.”
Megan Schutt will take the field for the Australian women’s cricket team at the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa.
The team is looking for its third consecutive title after taking home the trophy at the final tournament in front of a record crowd of 86,174 in Melbourne.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-02-10/cricket-star-megan-schutt-priorities-shift-after-motherhood/101945562
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket star Megan Schutt’s priorities shift as she embraces family life
- See the wonders of mundane chemicals
- A single dose of a common antibiotic given during labor reduces the risk of maternal death or sepsis
- Calorie restriction helps you live longer, critics say, but more evidence is needed, according to research
- What destroyed the earthquake in the heart of one Turkish city
- Tech will host a doubleheader on Sunday
- Fungal infections are becoming more common. Why are there no vaccines?
- Register as a Promoter World Table Tennis Day 2023 until February 15! – TBEN
- Duke ranks 14 on NFHCA National Academic Squad
- A Tory MP uses a conspiracy theory against the 15-minute city concept in the UK Parliament.
- World Cup Qatar 2022 fixture calendar
- North Korea parades largest array of long-range missiles – BBC News