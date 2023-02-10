Cricket star Megan Schutt’s priorities shift as she embraces family life

When ABC Sportlast sat down with Megan Schutt in June 2019, her goal was to become the world’s best bowler.

She had achieved that feat a month later after a successful Ashes tour that took her from fourth place on the ICC one-day international women’s charts to number one.

Now, three to four years later, Schutt’s priorities have really changed.

“Look, I’d still like to be number one, but that doesn’t guarantee we’re going to win cricket matches,” Schutt said.

“I went through a little patch there where I took a lot of wickets, we dominated, and that was just part of it.

“Today our team is still dominating and if I’m floating in the top 10 I’m excited.”

The 30-year-old Australian opening bowler is still well and truly in the mix, fourth in the world for ODIs and fifth in T20Is.

Schutt won gold at the Commonwealth Games in August 2022 with the Australian team. ( AP: Ayaz Rahi )

She has achieved some impressive milestones in the past 12 months, taking her 100th T20I wicket on tour in Ireland and earning her first international 5-fa in a series against Pakistan.

Schutt was part of the winning teams at the 50-over Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand last April and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August.

In November, she also found success on the domestic circuit, winning a maiden Women’s Big Bash title with the Adelaide Strikers and becoming the first bowler to win a 6-fa in league history.

Megan Schutt’s 5/15 at North Sydney Oval in the recent Pakistan T20I series saw her claim player of the match honors. ( Getty: Jeremy Ng )

But when Schutt is made aware of all these accomplishments, she doesn’t seem too fazed. See, the goalposts have just shifted since she became a mother in late 2021.

After going through the grueling process of reciprocal IVF with her wife Jess, their daughter Rylee was born three months premature due to pregnancy complications.

The trio spent the next 50 days in the hospital as Rylee battled to survive in intensive care.

Megan and Jess Schutt after the birth of their baby Rylee. Rylee was conceived via sperm donation and was born prematurely at 27 weeks. ( Twitter: Megan Shutt )

Due to the difficult transition to parenthood, Schutt skipped a home game against India to stay by the side of her wife and baby. It was the first time since 2014 that she missed an Australian tour.

While Schutt hated missing out and couldn’t stand watching the team on TV, she knows her decision to take that time out of the game and focus on her family was undoubtedly the right one.

With a very happy and healthy Rylee approaching her second birthday on August 17, Schutt is much less concerned about checking off individual awards.

Skipping Australia’s multi-format series against India was a major problem for Schutt, as she missed the chance to play in the single test match that was part of the series. The format is rare in the women’s game. ( Getty Images: Albert Perez )

Instead, she chooses to turn the steadfast determination that got her into the Australian team in the first place and earned a reputation as one of the fiercest fast bowlers in the world into being a great mom and trying to be a better find work-life balance.

“Motherhood has completely changed me. I’m definitely a softer person and probably a little more emotionally fragile than I used to be,” she said.

“It just changes your whole outlook on life. You have all those feelings that you didn’t know were possible before, and all of a sudden the most important thing is to protect and take care of your child, so cricket takes a back seat.

“It’s my job and I absolutely love it, but at the end of the day, as long as my loved ones are taken care of, that’s my main purpose in life now, and you notice that every thought is consumed by them instead of from by cricket. , which is fine.

“We can be quite hard on ourselves as cricketers. I think we are very picky people who tend to focus on the negatives because our game is largely full of failures so it takes that side of cricket away and makes the negative days less.” negative.”

Megan Schutt does a pretty good job of juggling motherhood and cricket. ( Getty: Graham Denholm )

Having a busy toddler to come home to after a long day in the field has grounded Schutt, giving her the ultimate distraction from the pressures of her career and a greater sense of perspective.

“Seeing Rylee after a loss makes the feeling go away, as trite as that sounds,” Schutt said.

“You kind of just forget about it when you get home and mommy mode kicks in because you have a kid to take care of and you don’t really have time to analyze everything. Then you just show up at work the next day.

“I think that’s for the best: you don’t take your feelings home on those harder days and that’s probably why cricket doesn’t keep me up in the middle of the night anymore.”

Schutt can certainly be intimidating when she steams in to bowl, but off the field, her hard exterior melts away. ( Getty Images: Charles McQuillan )

Aside from the changes becoming a mom has had in her life and how she sees the world, Schutt says she absolutely loves seeing her wife be a mom to the role of Ryleea that she believes Jess was born to to play.

“Jess is the most caring person by nature and she has wanted to be a mother since she was a child,” she said.

“She’s extremely selfless, probably to her detriment at times, but watching her go about her motherhood duties is better than I ever expected. It’s an amazing feeling.

“I think I’m pretty caring too, but before I had a baby I don’t think I showed that side of myself to a lot of people. Now it’s definitely coming out a bit more.”

Megan and Jess have plans to expand their family in the future. ( ABC News: Camron Slessor )

Referring to her decision to skip the 2021 India tour, Schutt hinted that she would likely have to make a similar choice between career and family again in the near future.

So the big question is, are there more kids at stake?

“The future is always hard to talk about, you just don’t know what’s coming, but I think there will be more kids for us, whether it’s one or two, we’re not sure yet.

“I think there will definitely be baby number two and number three is a maybe at this stage because if we did number three I would carry so it’s a special thought but it really depends on how my cricket going and how my body is holding up.

“I’d like to play until I go to Australia, or until one of the up and coming players steals my place. Then I’d turn my attention to domestic cricket. But as long as I can provide for my family, that’s all that matters.”

Megan Schutt will take the field for the Australian women’s cricket team at the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The team is looking for its third consecutive title after taking home the trophy at the final tournament in front of a record crowd of 86,174 in Melbourne.