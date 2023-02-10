Shastri sparks ‘3D cricketers’ debate after Karthik’s ‘sensitive’ remark | Cricket





Among modern all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja has always been the highest rated, in all formats. Not only for his bat and bowl abilities, which again showed in the ongoing First Test between India and Australia at Nagpur, but also for his superb fielding. Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden therefore called him three-dimensional cricketer before being warned on-air by Dinesh Karthik that it was a touchy subject, leaving ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was part of the commentary panel, on sticky wicket. . (India vs Australia live scores and updates 1st test day 2) Jadeja, returning to cricket after five months off injury, took his 11th five-wicket haul as India folded Australia for just 177 on Day 1. On the second afternoon, he sewed a vital fifty run stand alongside captain Rohit Sharma as India extended their lead after quickly losing five points. Speaking of the all-rounder, Hayden was full of praise for calling him a three-dimensional cricketer during his commentary. Karthik immediately responded to the statement saying: Three dimensional cricketers are a very sensitive subject in this part of the world I must say, a reminder of the debate surrounding Vijay Shankar’s selection for the 2019 World Cup ahead of Ambati Rayudu with then chief selector MSK Prasad praises the all-rounder as a 3D cricket player. The voter’s statement had caused quite a stir after Rayudu posted a tweet mocking him “before deleting it.” READ ALSO: Rohit Sharma makes history with Century vs Australia, emulates Babar Azam, du Plessis, Dilshan’s towering performance Hayden scoffed at Shastri and said, ‘Come on, don’t hold the tension any longer,’ before Karthik replied, ‘Maybe Ravi bhai can tell you more about that,’ as he burst into laughter. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Ravi Shastri shy away from a challenge. What’s up big guy? continued Hayden. Shastri, who was then the head coach of the Indian team, immediately shifted the subject to Rohit who was approaching his milestone century. However, while both Karthik and Hayden tried to get a comment from him on the matter, he replied while looking up the selection committee at the time saying that he still doesn’t know what the 3D comment meant. Nice when a player was picked a while ago and one of the selectors said he was a three dimensional cricketer. I’m still trying to figure out what that means, Shastri said. Hayden laughed and added: What I meant, just to be clear, is a really great fielder, passable with bat and can bowl. Speaking of the game, Rohit’s ton helped India take a 49-point lead against Australia.

