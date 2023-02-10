Sports
Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware lead the defense-focused Pro Football HOF class
With a rare penchant for defense, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 features two of the best cornerbacks in league history, one of the all-time sack leaders and a linebacker who has produced some of the best quarterbacks in the league. game frustrated en route to multiple 100-tackle seasons.
Cornerbacks Ronde Barber and Darrelle Revis, outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware and linebacker Zach Thomas were all selected for anchoring, as was tackle Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection with the Cleveland Browns.
It marks the second time since the league’s AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that four of the maximum five slots in a modern-era class have been defensive players. In 2022, four of the modern Enshrinees were defensive players (LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, and Bryant Young).
Also selected for anchor this year were coach Don Coryell, defensive tackle/end Joe Klecko, linebacker Chuck Howley and cornerback Ken Riley. Klecko, Howley and Riley were finalists on the senior committee and Coryell was a finalist on the coach/contributor committee.
The nine-member class will be formally anchored in Canton, Ohio, in early August.
The Hall, where just over 64% of forwards were on offense prior to this class, was sometimes a tough road for defensive players, especially those who didn’t play for Super Bowl winners or championship teams in the pre-Super Bowl season. era .
Joe Thomas is the most decorated player among this year’s finalists despite playing for Browns teams that had a winning record just once in his 11 seasons – his rookie year – and never played in a postseason game . His 10 Pro Bowl selections are eighth for an offensive lineman.
“It’s very special to me because the franchise has been through some really tough times,” said Thomas. “But those fans are so loyal and passionate, and they still show up and it’s still their identity that they’re Browns fans.” It’s great for all of Browns Nation.”
Joe Thomas and Revis were in their first year of eligibility and each last played in 2017. Revis, who coined the term “Revis Island” due to his willingness to compete with the league’s top receivers throughout his career , was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro.
Revis played eight of his seasons in two stints with the New York Jets and was a member of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX championship team.
His best finish came during his first stint in New York, where he was a first-team All-Pro from 2009 to 2011 and finished second in the 2009 defensive player of the year election when he repeatedly knocked out top receivers by them to “Revis Island.”
“I was probably the most nervous of everyone on the field,” Revis said. “You look at yourself in the mirror and say to yourself, ‘It’s me or him.’ I had to accept the challenge. I took that responsibility to take on that assignment and closed it.”
Assembled for the first time, it’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023! pic.twitter.com/Fs6inPrOpo
Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
Barber was one of the league’s most prolific and enduring players in his career. He did not miss a game in his last 15 years and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection with 47 interceptions and five 90 tackle seasons.
“I didn’t set out to be a Hall of Famer,” said Barber. “I tried to make the team. I tried to get on the field. All you can do is take your chance and run with it. And we all took our chances and ran with them.”
Zach Thomas was named a first-team All-Pro five times, had 10 seasons with 100 tackles, and was hailed throughout his career by opposing quarterbacks, including Peyton Manning, as one of the hardest players to fool and get out of position.
Thomas said he was “devastated” when his Dolphins coach, Jimmy Johnson, told him he had been elected to the Hall of Fame.
“I’ll remember that for the rest of my life,” he said. “And for my family to be there too, because my kids have only seen me play when it’s an old band. But for them to be there at that time, it’s special.”
Jimmy Johnson breaks the news to Zach Thomas that he is going to the @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/hVLCSdOQDM
DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) February 10, 2023
Ware is ninth all-time in sacks (138.5), led the league in that category twice, and won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos to close out the 2015 season.
A five-time first-team All-Pro, Howley remains the only player on the losing team to be named Super Bowl MVP. He had two interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss in Super Bowl V.
Klecko was named to three different positions in the Pro Bowl, and was credited with 20.5 sacks in 1981, the year before sacks became an official statistic.
Riley, who passed away in 2020, had one of the most prolific and underappreciated careers in the group. He is tied for fifth in interceptions—only Hall of Famer Dick “Night Train” Lane had more as a player who spent his career entirely at cornerback—yet he was never named to a Pro Bowl.
Coryell, who died in 2010, is considered a central figure in the development of the modern game of passing with a long list of innovations, including his route concepts, his playcall numbering system still in use throughout the league, and his use of tight ends in much more effective ways. The “Air Coryell” offenses led the league in seven of his eight seasons with the San Diego Chargers.
This report uses information from The Associated Press.
