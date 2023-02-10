Six overtimes, 141 shots needed to decide Minnesota girls’ hockey game





Kayla Shaffer’s first high school goal ended Thursday night’s second-longest girls’ hockey game in state history, giving Blaine a 2-1 victory over Anoka in the Class 2A Section 7 quarterfinals in the Fogerty Arena. Shaffer scored at 10:29 of the sixth overtime, ending the game at 119 minutes and 29 seconds. The score was tied since 5:40 of the second period. The winning goal came at 23:04, 4 hours and 4 minutes into the match. Blaine coach Steve Guider said Shaffer, a sophomore, had just returned from concussion protocol. She was declared symptom-free on Saturday. “The fact that she was in the game at all was a blessing to us,” he said. Blaine goalkeeper Hailey Hanson made 49 saves. Anoka goalkeeper Gretchen Paaverud had the bigger assignment; she made 89 saves as Blaine outscored Anoka 91-50. Guider said he knew Paaverud had missed parts of the season for health reasons. “She’s a very good goalie,” he said. “She didn’t play that many matches this year. Last year she was good against us. “We’d like our footage to be better than it was, but she stood by and did the job.” The longest girls’ hockey game in state history occurred in 2016, when East Ridge defeated Apple Valley 3–2 in the Class 2A Section 3 quarterfinals in six OTs. That match lasted 121 minutes and 58 seconds. Apple Valley goaltender Taylor DeForrest had 111 saves in that game. The longest match in girls’ tournament history was a Class 2A semifinal between Minnetonka and Lakeville North in 2013. That match also lasted six OTs, but finished in 113 minutes and 29 seconds. The longest game in boys’ state tournament history is a five-overtime game between Apple Valley and Duluth East in 1996. That game lasted 93:12. In the 1955 state tournament, Minneapolis South and Thief River Falls played 11 overtimes before South won 3–2. With overtime being shorter, that game was played in 86 minutes. Guider said he was happy his team made it through to the quarterfinals. Blaine will play Grand Rapids/Greenway in the Semifinals section on Saturday. “It’s a huge relief,” Guider said. “Really, the quarter-final of the section is one of the hardest because when you’re ranked high you’re playing against a team that has nothing to lose. You want to make sure you separate it right away. I had told our kids that they have a few goalkeepers who can take you out.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/six-overtimes-minnesota-girls-hockey-anoka-blaine-section-playoff-mshsl/600250586/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos