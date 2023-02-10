Sports
New and improved Gym on the Horizon – Quest
Collapsed gymnasium will be rebuilt in the fall of 2024
Two long years after the collapse of the Reed Sports Center, reconstruction of the building is about to begin. The new gym is expected to be ready in August 2024 and offers many new exciting amenities.
Michael Lombardo, director of athletics, fitness and outdoor programs, says the new building will provide all of the activities that were offered before the collapse, and than what! Lombardo also emphasizes that the main focus when designing the new gym was to cultivate an inclusive and friendly environment that prioritized student well-being. He states that from the very beginning, the redesign of the gym has been about more accessibility, easier ADA access, and just a more inviting, easy-to-maneuver environment.
The new building will house a large gymnasium for indoor basketball, volleyball, pickleball and badminton. In addition, the building will also have two multi-purpose rooms, which, as the name implies, will be able to accommodate a variety of activities: martial arts, yoga, pilates, wellness classes and possibly much more.
In addition, a new lounge area will be built in the gym for the current Buitencentrum, where students can relax and play table tennis, a sport that used to be offered as gym lessons. When the gym collapses in 2021, all table tennis tables are destroyed, but the new gym will be equipped with seven new tables.
In conjunction with the construction of the sports halls, the sports center will also be renovated, in particular the changing rooms. With the new design there will be an extra gender-non-exclusive changing and shower room with sauna included.
It is important to note that the current sports center has one small all-gender changing room, as well as two all-gender bathrooms, and customers are encouraged to use the changing/shower room they feel most comfortable with. The saunas are currently separated by the men’s and women’s changing rooms.
The location of the cage will also change and by the end of construction it will be on the top level next to the current dance studio. This will improve accessibility, and with its location next to the lift hopefully more accommodating to students with disabilities.
During the construction work, students can expect noise nuisance, especially during the first demolition work. There will also be closed off areas to separate construction workers and clients, and temporary walls will restrict some areas in the current sports center. Certain entrances may also be closed off, so students should look for signs indicating which entrance to use. In addition, some areas, such as the cardio room or the changing rooms, may be completely inaccessible during construction work. As Steve Yeadon, Director of Facilities Operations points out, the way people using the space enter the area will change from time to time during the construction process. There will be times when some existing services will be unavailable for weeks or maybe a few months. Lombardo adds that there will be a lot of disruption in the next year and a half. I will try as hard as possible to keep the sports center as open as possible to visitors. I ask the community to be understanding and understanding. flexible
Yeadon also notes that the West Parking Lot is likely to become much busier as construction progresses, urging students parking there to be mindful of space and of the impending influx of construction vehicles.
Despite this temporary inconvenience, Lombardo advises students to focus on the exciting end goal of a new and improved Reed gymnasium. He says: While the previous sports center was charming and cozy, it was dated, and a bit more off-putting for students who might not be completely comfortable with sports. I think this new building will be a lot warmer, much more inviting. and simply more aesthetically pleasing.
Lombardo also urges students to think of the gym as a relaxing place to have fun and connect outside of a classroom or library environment. He emphasizes that gym classes are meant to help students take a break from the daily monotony of academic rigor, and allow them to focus on their physical and mental well-being in addition to their classes. He states that under the AFOP (Athletic, Fitness, and Outdoor programs), the emphasis is on fun, fitness, and student skill learning; not competition. Gym classes aim to provide students with options to manage stress in a healthy and constructive way, help students learn positive lifestyle skills, provide an environment that encourages a holistic approach to life, and hopefully relax a bit and just do some have fun!
Following these principles of inclusiveness, well-being and accessibility, the new gym hopes to honor all the goals of Lombardo and the rest of the AFOP staff. As Yeadon puts it: The original building was built in 1964 and they probably had a lot of different needs than we do now in terms of wellness and health. While the collapse of the old gym was difficult and construction will present some inconveniences, Lombardo encourages students to see the new gym as lemonade on lemons, and that rebuilding and opening the converted sports center will be a fantastic opportunity to rethink how we will use this space in the future as a center that is inclusive, relevant and community-building. Lombardo also values student feedback, so if you have any questions or criticisms, feel free to email him at [email protected]
By Cas Biles
|
Sources
2/ https://reedquest.org/2023/02/10/lemonade-out-of-lemons-new-and-improved-gym-on-the-horizon/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New and improved Gym on the Horizon – Quest
- Super Bowl weekend with a touch of Valentine’s Day love
- Turkish Twitter cut-offs hurt earthquake rescue operations
- 7 ways Microsoft uses AI to make you actually care about Bing
- The Daily Pressed in downtown Akron focuses on coffee and cocktails
- Six overtimes, 141 shots needed to decide Minnesota girls’ hockey game
- Ukraine’s rocket campaign depends on US precision targeting, officials say
- READ: Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemos Roundtable with sanctions experts
- Galettes du Roi de Liger freshly prepared every day
- Moderate drinking linked to lower dementia risk
- IUCN welcomes new Global Biodiversity Framework and 30% ambitions – Story
- Could a Deadly Fungus Really Cause a Pandemic? : Goats and Soda : NPR