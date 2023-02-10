New and improved Gym on the Horizon – Quest

Collapsed gymnasium will be rebuilt in the fall of 2024

Two long years after the collapse of the Reed Sports Center, reconstruction of the building is about to begin. The new gym is expected to be ready in August 2024 and offers many new exciting amenities.

Michael Lombardo, director of athletics, fitness and outdoor programs, says the new building will provide all of the activities that were offered before the collapse, and than what! Lombardo also emphasizes that the main focus when designing the new gym was to cultivate an inclusive and friendly environment that prioritized student well-being. He states that from the very beginning, the redesign of the gym has been about more accessibility, easier ADA access, and just a more inviting, easy-to-maneuver environment.

The new building will house a large gymnasium for indoor basketball, volleyball, pickleball and badminton. In addition, the building will also have two multi-purpose rooms, which, as the name implies, will be able to accommodate a variety of activities: martial arts, yoga, pilates, wellness classes and possibly much more.

In addition, a new lounge area will be built in the gym for the current Buitencentrum, where students can relax and play table tennis, a sport that used to be offered as gym lessons. When the gym collapses in 2021, all table tennis tables are destroyed, but the new gym will be equipped with seven new tables.

In conjunction with the construction of the sports halls, the sports center will also be renovated, in particular the changing rooms. With the new design there will be an extra gender-non-exclusive changing and shower room with sauna included.

It is important to note that the current sports center has one small all-gender changing room, as well as two all-gender bathrooms, and customers are encouraged to use the changing/shower room they feel most comfortable with. The saunas are currently separated by the men’s and women’s changing rooms.

The location of the cage will also change and by the end of construction it will be on the top level next to the current dance studio. This will improve accessibility, and with its location next to the lift hopefully more accommodating to students with disabilities.

During the construction work, students can expect noise nuisance, especially during the first demolition work. There will also be closed off areas to separate construction workers and clients, and temporary walls will restrict some areas in the current sports center. Certain entrances may also be closed off, so students should look for signs indicating which entrance to use. In addition, some areas, such as the cardio room or the changing rooms, may be completely inaccessible during construction work. As Steve Yeadon, Director of Facilities Operations points out, the way people using the space enter the area will change from time to time during the construction process. There will be times when some existing services will be unavailable for weeks or maybe a few months. Lombardo adds that there will be a lot of disruption in the next year and a half. I will try as hard as possible to keep the sports center as open as possible to visitors. I ask the community to be understanding and understanding. flexible

Yeadon also notes that the West Parking Lot is likely to become much busier as construction progresses, urging students parking there to be mindful of space and of the impending influx of construction vehicles.

Despite this temporary inconvenience, Lombardo advises students to focus on the exciting end goal of a new and improved Reed gymnasium. He says: While the previous sports center was charming and cozy, it was dated, and a bit more off-putting for students who might not be completely comfortable with sports. I think this new building will be a lot warmer, much more inviting. and simply more aesthetically pleasing.

Lombardo also urges students to think of the gym as a relaxing place to have fun and connect outside of a classroom or library environment. He emphasizes that gym classes are meant to help students take a break from the daily monotony of academic rigor, and allow them to focus on their physical and mental well-being in addition to their classes. He states that under the AFOP (Athletic, Fitness, and Outdoor programs), the emphasis is on fun, fitness, and student skill learning; not competition. Gym classes aim to provide students with options to manage stress in a healthy and constructive way, help students learn positive lifestyle skills, provide an environment that encourages a holistic approach to life, and hopefully relax a bit and just do some have fun!

Following these principles of inclusiveness, well-being and accessibility, the new gym hopes to honor all the goals of Lombardo and the rest of the AFOP staff. As Yeadon puts it: The original building was built in 1964 and they probably had a lot of different needs than we do now in terms of wellness and health. While the collapse of the old gym was difficult and construction will present some inconveniences, Lombardo encourages students to see the new gym as lemonade on lemons, and that rebuilding and opening the converted sports center will be a fantastic opportunity to rethink how we will use this space in the future as a center that is inclusive, relevant and community-building. Lombardo also values ​​student feedback, so if you have any questions or criticisms, feel free to email him at [email protected]

By Cas Biles