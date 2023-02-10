River Hawks handed setbacks in Twin Bill to wrap up in Coastal Carolina





CONWAY, SC Junior Elizabeth Frederick (Sunapee, NH) scored a total of two hits, as the UMass Lowell (0-4) softball team dropped a twin bill to wrap up the action in Coastal Carolina on Friday. The River Hawks fell 9-2 in game one before suffering a closely contested 1-0 setback in game two. Frederick also hit one hit in each game with an RBI in the first outing of the day to lead the River Hawks. Senior Cayla Tulley (Corona, California) recorded one hit, one RBI and one run scored to add to the offense. Graduated student Emily Reed (Dighton, Massachusetts) made the game one decision in the circle while a senior Kaylie see (Chino, California) tied the call in game two with four innings of work. The Chants went down third and third in Reid’s first inning in the circle as a River Hawk, but would load the bases in the second before Keirstin Roose hit a base-clearing double to give her team an early lead. She was then knocked home on the next play courtesy of a ball off the wall by Diamond Williams to extend the lead to 4-0. The home team added to the margin in the third with a three-run homer by Maddie Jennings. However, UMass Lowell reacted on their next court trip when Tulley hit a ball down the middle to score graduate student My case (Syracuse, NY) before scoring a run herself on a single to center left by Frederick to close the gap to 7-2. Coastal Carolina, however, got the two runs back in the sixth on a long two-bagger by Iyanla De Jesus for the 9-2 score. In game two, See stranded a pair of Chants runners in the first to keep the game scoreless. Back-to-back singles in the first half of junior’s second Morgan Fisher (Glassboro, NJ) and Frederick put River Hawks at the corners, but the 0-0 stalemate would remain intact until the bottom of the inning when Jennings led off with a solo shot over the fence at left center. The defense dominated the rest of the game, as the teams combined to get four runners on base. The River Hawks threatened to erase the difference in the sixth, then college graduate Tori Muller (Clovis, California) walked and advanced to third base, but the visitors were unable to capitalize. Then, UMass Lowell continues tournament play in the Hampton/Norfolk State Invitational on February 17-19.

