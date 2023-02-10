Markram’s barrel sends the Sunrisers to the SA20 final despite Reeza’s heroics





Aiden Markram Gallo Images

Aiden Markram had a sparkling century as the Sunrisers Eastern Cape booked their place in the Betway SA20 final after a 14-run victory against the Joburg Super Kings at Centurion on Thursday. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will meet the Pretoria Capitals in the Betway SA20 final at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Chasing a record 214 to win, the Joburg Super Kings got off to the worst start possible when they lost opener and captain Faf du Plessis. TERRIBLE START Sisanda Magala took the new ball while Du Plessis went hard on the opening throw, but was easily caught in the deep end to leave for a golden duck. Leus du Plooy, who scored a game-winning half-century in the previous game, chipped Marco Jansen’s bowling for a duck. Gerald Coetzee, who had been promoted forward as a pinch hitter, shared a 52-run tie with Reeza Hendricks before Coetzee was dismissed for 12, stunned by Roelof van der Merwe’s bowling. ??? “I never really thought I’d hit the three digits with a four at bat. I didn’t believe it could happen.” Man of the Match Aiden Markram responds to leading his side to a spot in the #betway #SA20 last. super sport ?? (@SuperSportTV) February 9, 2023 Matthew Wade tried to hit a six, but missed a slow throw from Brydon Carse to leave for 19. Van der Merwe took his second when Donovan Ferreira went to the fielder from above and ran back after a nifty 20 from nine balls. UNTIL THE LAST OVER A 61-run partnership between Hendricks and Romario Shepherd gave the Joburg Super Kings a glimmer of hope. Needing 26 from the last over, Hendricks fell to Ottniel Baartman as he took off for a heroic 96 off 54 balls (hitting 11 fours and four sixes). Shepherd went undefeated on 38 as the Joburg Super Kings fell short by 14 points. After being sent to bat first, Markram smashed a century as Sunrisers Eastern Cape posted a 213-5 record. Pacer Lizaad Williams struck twice when he caught Temba Bavuma on a slip with a vicious fumble bounce of the glove to send the Proteas cue captain out for a golden duck. that of Saturday #betway #SA20 final is locked up ?? Who will leave with the trophy? ?? pic.twitter.com/j6F8jNSHms super sport ?? (@SuperSportTV) February 9, 2023 Opener Adam Rossington tried to drive, but got ahead of wicketkeeper Wade for six. GREAT PARTNERSHIP A 99-run partnership between skipper Markram and Jordan Hermann stabilized proceedings and put the Sunrisers back on track after losing the early wickets. A run-out ended the second wicket stand as Hermann called for two runs, but an excellent throw from Williams saw Wade break the bail. Hermann fell for a well played 48 from 36 balls (five fours and one six). The Sunrisers kept up the momentum despite Hermann’s wicket, while Markram and Tristan Stubbs continued to pick up boundaries and tap the scoreboard. Markram and Stubbs shared a 75-run partnership before Williams struck twice in the penultimate over of the innings. Markram maxed out his century, but fell the next pitch when he was caught in depth for 100 off 58 balls (hit six fours and six sixes). Soon after, Stubbs tried to get big at Williams’ bowling but was caught on a deep midwicket for 20 off 11 balls. Jordan Cox remained unbeaten on 18 and Marco Jansen was not out on six as Eastern Cape posted 213-5. Williams was the choice of the Joburg Super Kings bowling attack, finishing four for 36. The Joburg Super Kings need a record 214 to reach the SA20 final and possibly face the Pretoria Capitals. JOBURG SUPER KINGS (STARTING XI): Faf du Plessis (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Wade, Donovan Ferreira, Leus du Plooy, Romario Shepherd, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gerald Coetzee, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana SUNRISERS EASTERN CAPE (STARTING XI): Aiden Markram (captain), Adam Rossington, Jordan Hermann, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala, Ottniel Baartman

